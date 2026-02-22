HBCU sweeps men and women swimming titles

Howard University delivered a defining moment for HBCU athletics this weekend as both the men’s and women’s programs captured Northeast Conference titles at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The championship sweep further cements Howard University as the standard-bearer for Black college swimming at the NCAA level.

Only HBCU Sponsoring NCAA Swimming

Howard University remains the only HBCU in the nation that sponsors swimming and diving as an NCAA varsity sport. That distinction adds deeper meaning to the Bison’s continued success. In a sport where access, funding, and historical barriers have long limited participation, Howard is not simply competing — it is winning championships.

The sweep represents more than medals and team trophies. It underscores the responsibility Howard carries as the lone HBCU presence in Division I swimming and its commitment to building opportunities in aquatics for student-athletes of color.

Men Claim Third Title in Four Years

The men’s team secured its third NEC Championship in four seasons with a composed final night performance.

Jack Barr opened the evening with a fifth-place finish in the 1650 freestyle, earning 14 points. Solomon Goins followed with a seventh-place swim to keep early momentum in Howard’s favor.

Ameer Bashir placed fourth in the championship final of the 200 backstroke, adding 15 points. Darien Williams contributed additional scoring, while Ty Triche won the consolation final to widen the gap.

The sprint finals proved decisive. Taj Benton finished fourth in 45.31, Jalen Stewart added a seventh-place finish, and Ibrahima Diouf delivered key points to maintain separation. Mark Brown scored 14 points in the 200 breaststroke, with Ayrton Moncur and Kaleb James also adding depth.

Mason Green earned silver in the 200 butterfly for 17 critical points, while Goins placed fourth. The Bison capped the meet with a bronze-medal swim in the 400 medley relay to officially secure the championship.

Women Complete the Sweep

The women’s team matched that dominance, capturing its own NEC title earlier in the meet and completing a rare conference double.

Together, the victories send a clear message. Howard University is not just participating in NCAA swimming. It is leading within the NEC and carrying the banner for HBCU excellence in a sport that has historically lacked Black representation.

In Geneva, the Bison did more than defend titles. They reinforced a legacy and expanded what is possible for HBCU athletics in the pool.