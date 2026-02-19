Jackson State sees leading scorer, key contributor leave midseason

A recent shift has unsettled the women’s basketball program at Jackson State Univeristy, as the team’s leading scorer, Leianya Massenat, has stepped away from the program. The news, first confirmed to Clarion Ledger by a team spokesperson, also included the departure of guard Skyler Christmas – a development that leaves more questions than answers in the heart of conference play.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

On January 24th, 2026, a HBCU Gameday correspondent noted via social media that Massenat’s name had been removed from the official roster on the school’s athletics website. Her absence followed what would ultimately become her final appearance in a Tigers uniform: a commanding 18-point performance on 7 of 11 shooting against Alabama State University on January 10th, 2026. She averaged 10.1 points per game this season.

It appears Leianya Massenat is no longer listed on the roster for Jackson State. ? — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) January 24, 2026

Key Takeaways Leianya Massenat and Skyler Christmas have left the Jackson State women’s basketball program, raising concerns amid conference play.

Massenat’s last game showcased her scoring ability, while Christmas provided valuable depth during the season.

Jackson State currently stands tied for sixth in the SWAC, facing pressure as they approach crucial games.

The departures challenge head coach Margaret Richards to maintain team culture and leadership among younger players

How Jackson State responds to these midseason changes will impact their season and Richards’ future with the program.

Christmas’ final game came one week later, on January 17th, 2026. It was a road matchup at Prairie View A&M University. While her statistical impact varied throughout the season, her presence in the backcourt provided valuable depth during a competitive stretch of the schedule.

When reached for comment, Associate Athletic Director for Public Relations and Sports Media Travis Jarome told HBCU Gameday no additional comments would be provided.

The brevity of that response only amplifies the intrigue.

For a program navigating its second season under head coach Margaret Richards, the departures represent more than roster adjustments. They signal a pivotal moment. Richards has been tasked with building continuity and culture, and midseason exits of this magnitude test both.

A Tight Race in the SWAC

The stakes are magnified by the standings.

Jackson State currently sits tied for sixth place in SWAC standings at 6–7, alongside Florida A&M University and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In a league where seeding can define postseason opportunity, every remaining contest now carries added weight.

The Tigers’ closing stretch:

Feb. 21 – at Alcorn State University

– at Alcorn State University Feb. 26 – at Prairie View A&M University

– at Prairie View A&M University Feb. 28 – at Texas Southern University

– at Texas Southern University Mar. 3 – vs University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

– vs University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Mar. 5 – vs Mississippi Valley State University

Massenat’s production was not easily replaceable. As the offensive engine, she dictated tempo, created her own shot, and forced defenses to adjust. Her efficiency in her final outing — nearly 64% from the field — served as a reminder of her scoring prowess. Removing that output from the lineup inevitably shifts pressure onto remaining contributors. Since her departure the team is 5-5, all in SWAC play.

Beyond the box score, however, lies the broader narrative. Midseason departures can reverberate through a locker room, challenging leadership structures and redefining roles overnight. For younger players, opportunity knocks. For veterans, responsibility multiplies.



Jackson State now faces a defining stretch. How the Tigers respond — tactically and emotionally — will shape not only the remainder of this season but also the trajectory of Richards’ tenure.