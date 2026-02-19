HBCU women’s star makes national history

On a national stage that has not always turned its spotlight toward HBCU basketball, Fisk University sophomore guard Kayla Lee commanded national attention.

While competing in the HBCU Athletic Conference, Lee did far more than string together strong performances. Instead, she delivered a historic week at the highest level of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. As a result, she became the first women’s basketball player to win both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors since the awards were split.

Such dual recognition is rare at any level. Even more impressively, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard representing an HBCU accomplished it on a national stage. The achievement carries historic weight for her program and conference alike.

Dominance Against Simmons College and Oakwood University

Across two games, Lee averaged 31.5 points and 11.5 rebounds for Fisk University. In addition, she produced back-to-back triple-doubles that drew attention well beyond conference borders.

To begin the week, she posted 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals in a 70–55 win over Simmons College of Kentucky. She also added three blocks and two assists while playing all 40 minutes. From the opening tip, her defensive pressure dictated the tempo.

Next came a matchup with Oakwood University. In that contest, she recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Although Fisk fell 76–68, her influence never faded. In fact, she contributed seven blocks and five steals while logging 39 minutes.

Complete Impact on Both Ends for Fisk

Throughout the week, Lee shot 47.9 percent from the field and hit five three-pointers in NAIA contests. Meanwhile, she went 12 of 18 from the free-throw line. On the defensive end, she totaled 16 steals and 10 blocks in just two games.

More importantly, those numbers reflect total control of the game. Rather than relying solely on scoring, she shaped every possession. Because of that consistency, her performances resonated nationally.

A Defining Moment for HBCU Basketball

At a time when HBCU programs continue to seek broader exposure, Lee’s sweep of both honors stands out. Not only does it validate her individual excellence, but it also highlights the strength of HBCU basketball.

Ultimately, her accomplishment signals that elite two-way talent thrives within the HBCU Athletic Conference. With one remarkable week, Kayla Lee did more than collect awards. She shifted attention, elevated her university and secured a place in NAIA history