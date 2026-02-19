Cam Newton using BET money to kick off HBCU tailgate tour

Cam Newton is putting his money behind the culture, reinvesting earnings from his short-lived TV run to launch an HBCU-focused “4th & 1” College Tailgate Tour.

The former NFL MVP has been talking about this lane for a while. -style platform around HBCU football. He even framed it as the kind of partnership Pat McAfee has carved out — personality-driven, creator-led, and big enough to move audiences on its own. That pitch signaled he wasn’t interested in a one-off segment or occasional appearance. He wanted a consistent, high-energy stage for Black college football and everything around it.

After the end of his brief show run, Newton is now taking the next step by funding the vision himself. Promotional materials indicate he plans to reinvest his personal earnings to build an independent, multi-city tour centered on the “4th & 1 with Cam Newton” tailgate experience. Instead of waiting on a network deal to come together, Newton is positioning the tour as a direct-to-community project that brings the cameras to the yard.

Gameday atmospheres at HBCUs to be explored

The concept leans into what makes Saturdays at an HBCU unique: the tailgates, the bands, the student section energy, and the traditions that don’t always translate in mainstream coverage. Newton has emphasized that the mission is about spotlighting the excellence across these campuses. Not just the athletes, but the alumni, academic programs, and overall game day experience that defines the culture.

There’s also a personal layer to Newton’s approach. While he did not attend an HBCU himself, his family’s connections to the space have long been part of his story. He’s repeatedly spoken about wanting to use his platform to amplify schools that have historically been under-covered despite producing elite talent and unforgettable environments.

The tour is slated to kick off during the 2026 fall season. A full list of stops — expected to include multiple HBCU campuses — will be announced in the coming months. Newton’s social media and the tour’s official website will announce the stops.

