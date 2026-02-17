Mike Tomlin Visits NCCU as Eagles Survive Thriller

In a night that blended grit, resilience, and star power, Mike Tomlin’s visit to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) added another layer of intrigue as the Eagles survived a furious second-half rally to defeat Morgan State 80–76 in an intense February HBCU basketball matchup.

Eagles Dominate Early

North Carolina Central controlled the game from the opening tip. The Eagles shot 53.3% from the field and 66.7% from three in the first half, building a commanding 51–30 halftime lead. They moved the ball with purpose, spaced the floor effectively, and punished Morgan State for defensive breakdowns.

However, as HBCU basketball often proves, momentum never lasts.

Morgan State Storms Back

Morgan State responded with urgency after the break. The Bears outscored NCCU 46–29 in the second half behind improved efficiency and pace. They shot 47.1% from the field, pushed the ball in transition, and scored 23 fast-break points. Additionally, they converted 25 points off turnovers, turning a comfortable Eagles lead into a tense final-minute battle.

“I thought the effort was there,” NCCU head coach LeVelle Moton said postgame. “We played a lot of guys a lot of minutes, and we got a little winded. But such is life — you’ve got to find a way through it.”

Lattimore Leads, Eagles Execute Late

Gage Lattimore led NCCU with 21 points while playing all 40 minutes. He knocked down five three-pointers and went perfect at the free-throw line, repeatedly answering Morgan State’s runs. Dionte Johnson added 16 points, while Jae’Slack contributed 14 to provide balance throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Morgan State leaned on Elijah Davis, who poured in a game-high 25 points to fuel the comeback. Walter Peggs Jr. and Alfred Worrell Jr. each added 13 points. The Bears controlled stretches in the paint and received key bench production to stay within striking distance.

Moton acknowledged the challenge.

“They were down late against Norfolk and tracked them down, so we knew they weren’t going to quit,” Moton said. “That team is tough. Kevin does a great job with them, and those kids fight for him.”

Despite cooling off from deep in the second half, NCCU adjusted. The Eagles attacked the rim, drew contact, and converted at the stripe. They finished 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. Inside, Kelechi Okworogwo and Kyric Davis battled on the glass and helped stabilize the defense during the final stretch.

Mike Tomlin in Attendance

Adding to the moment, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin attended the game and watched Coach Moton lead his program in person. Afterward, Tomlin praised Moton and the Eagles’ resilience.

“Man, it was great,” Tomlin said. “Watching my dude coach — and watching him win — made it even better.”

Tomlin’s presence elevated the atmosphere and underscored the growing visibility of HBCU basketball.

Survive and Advance in February

For Moton, the victory reflected growth more than perfection.

“Any way we can win and survive in February, we’ll take it,” Moton said. “We’re still learning, but I’m extremely proud of the way our guys found a way to close it out.”

Ultimately, in front of a high-profile NFL guest and a charged HBCU crowd, North Carolina Central delivered. The Eagles survived, advanced, and reminded everyone why HBCU basketball continues to command attention well beyond the box score.