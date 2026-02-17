Bethune-Cookman once unstoppable now on losing streak

For weeks, Bethune-Cookman looked like the most complete team in the SWAC. Physical inside. Confident late. Unshaken at the top of the standings.

But Monday night in Jackson, Mississippi, the Wildcats (13-13, 10-3 SWAC) were reminded of something every team chasing a title eventually learns: The league always punches back.

Jackson State (9-17, 8-5 SWAC) delivered that punch with a 91-86 win inside the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.

The Tigers closed the game on a decisive late stretch and handed Bethune-Cookman its second straight conference loss.

And suddenly, what once felt like a smooth ride to the SWAC regular-season crown feels like a fight.

The Moment That Shifted Everything

With 27 seconds left, Bethune-Cookman was still alive.

Jakobi Heady stepped to the free-throw line and knocked one down to cut the deficit to three. The Wildcats were within striking distance, but Jackson State pushed the ball in transition. Dorian McMillian found space in the corner. Splash, a fastbreak three.

Just like that, a three-point game became a six-point gap with 19 seconds left. The building erupted. Door closed.

Seneca Willoughby scored on a late tip-in as the clock expired, but the damage had already been done.

That was the stretch. That was the swing. That was the game.

Heady and Rouzan Carried the Load in Bradley’s absence

It should be noted that Bethune-Cookman played without Doc Bradley on Monday night, the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Bradley, who is injured, last played on Feb. 2 in a win against Alabama A&M. Bradley is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.

Jakobi Heady poured in 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Daniel Rouzan matched him with 25 points and 13 boards. The Wildcats dominated the paint with 52 points inside and shot nearly 47 percent from the field.

But championships in February often hinge on details.

And the three-point line told the story.

Jackson State went 10-of-20 from deep.

Bethune-Cookman finished 3-of-17.

That’s the difference between control and chase.

Jackson State’s Big Three Showed Up

Daeshun Ruffin played like his normal self, flirting with 30 points, ultimately scoring 28, and living at the free-throw line (15-of-16).

Jayme Mitchell Jr. added 21 points and eight rebounds.

McMillian delivered the dagger with 20 points, including six made threes — none bigger than the one that broke the Wildcats’ late push.

The Tigers shot 50 percent from three for the game and 83 percent from the free-throw line in the second half. When the moment came, they were sharper.

Still First — But Now Feeling the Heat

Even with the loss, Bethune-Cookman remains atop the SWAC standings at 10-3.

But the margin is thinning.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 8-4.

Southern and Jackson State are both 8-5.

Alabama A&M is 7-5.

The Wildcats have five conference games left — including road trips to Grambling, Southern, and Florida A&M.

There’s no room for comfort now.

The Question Moving Forward

For most of conference play, Bethune-Cookman set the tone. They were the team others measured themselves against.

Now, they’re the team everyone believes they can catch, especially without Bradley in the lineup.

Two straight losses.

Two tight finishes.

Two reminders that February basketball in the SWAC is about execution under pressure.

The Wildcats still control their destiny. Win out, and the regular-season crown is theirs.

But if Monday night showed us anything, it’s this:

The race is on.

And the SWAC just got very interesting.

Final Score: Jackson State 91, Bethune-Cookman 86

Records: BCU (13-13, 10-3 SWAC), JSU (9-17, 8-5 SWAC)

Attendance: 1,056