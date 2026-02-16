HBCU track powerhouse adds another title, another breaks drought

MILLS SPRINGS, N.C. — Familiar HBCU women’s powerhouse Fayetteville State and a first-time men’s champion defined Monday’s CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Fayetteville State surged to another title and Virginia Union made history at at Tryon International.

In the 49-year history of the conference meet, Virginia Union captured its first men’s indoor team championship. It pilied up 164 points to take the top spot. Claflin finished second with 123 points, while Lincoln placed third with 73.5.

Fayetteville State women run wild

On the women’s side, Fayetteville State continued its dominance, claiming its sixth consecutive CIAA championship. The Broncos totaled 128 points to hold off a strong push from Claflin (117.5), with Winston-Salem State taking third at 105. Fayetteville State has now built a title run that stands out across the league, winning six straight crowns in just its seventh season sponsoring track and field.



Faith Kiplimo delivered one of the day’s most impressive performances. She earning Women’s Track Athlete of the Year honors after winning three individual events and running on a first-place Distance Medley Relay. Kiplimo won the 800 meters (2:14.95), the mile (5:03.46), and the 3000 meters (10:30.90), anchoring a meet that produced big points when it mattered most.

Claflin’s Jhnyia Knuckles was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. She won the triple jump with a leap of 12.28 meters and also placed fifth in the long jump at 5.57 meters.

Virginia Union breaks drought

Virginia Union’s men sealed their breakthrough with key field-event scoring, highlighted by a one-two finish in the shot put. Zachary Jones won gold with a throw of 16.51 meters, while teammate Dequan Boon earned silver at 15.51.

Claflin’s Jaevon Riley was selected Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, while Bluefield State’s Darius Brown earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Year.

HBCU track history continues

Fayetteville State head coach Inez Turner was named CIAA Women’s Coach of the Year, and Virginia Union head coach Franck Charles earned the men’s honor—another headline moment for HBCU track as the postseason momentum builds.