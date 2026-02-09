HBCU Basketball: Virginia State was in Gritty Battle on the Road at Lincoln

Virginia State held its composure late to fend off a second-half rally by Lincoln (PA), securing a 59–53 CIAA road victory Friday afternoon in a critical late-season HBCU matchup.

The Trojans improved to 15–9 overall and 8–4 in conference play. Meanwhile, Lincoln dropped to 9–15 and 4–8 in the CIAA after a strong late push that tightened the game in the final minutes.

Early Control by Virginia State

From the opening tip, Virginia State dictated tempo with disciplined guard play and steady defensive pressure. As a result, the Trojans built a 32–24 halftime lead and limited Lincoln’s perimeter rhythm.

Jacob Cooper set the tone early. He attacked gaps, pushed the pace, and scored efficiently. In addition, his playmaking helped Virginia State turn turnovers into transition points.

Defensively, the Trojans forced Lincoln into tough possessions. That approach allowed Virginia State to control the flow before the break.

Lincoln Responds After Halftime

After halftime, Lincoln answered with increased intensity on both ends of the floor. The Lions became more aggressive in the paint and found success attacking off the dribble.

Bonard Johnson sparked the comeback. He finished with a team-high 14 points and consistently pressured the rim. His drives led to scores, fouls, and momentum swings.

Off the bench, Ginuwine Tropnas provided a lift. He cleaned up misses, battled on the glass, and earned trips to the free-throw line. At the same time, Amadou Fall anchored the defense with rebounds and shot blocks that fueled Lincoln’s run.

Midway through the second half, Lincoln cut the deficit to one possession. As a result, the crowd came alive and pressure mounted on Virginia State.

Execution Decides the Finish

Despite the surge, Virginia State stayed composed. Cooper answered the run with timely perimeter scoring and strong decision-making.

Down the stretch, the Trojans protected the basketball and made key defensive stops. More importantly, they converted at the free-throw line when chances mattered most.

Jared Clawson sealed the win at the stripe in the final minute. Virginia State finished 14-of-18 from the line, which proved to be the difference.

Coach’s Perspective

After the game, the Virginia State head coach pointed to composure as the key factor. He noted that CIAA road wins often hinge on discipline late.

According to the coach, trusting defensive principles and valuing possessions helped steady the team during Lincoln’s rally.

HBCU Post Season implications

With the win, Virginia State remains firmly in the CIAA race as February play intensifies. The performance also highlighted the Trojans’ ability to close tight games away from home.

For Lincoln, the result was disappointing. However, the second-half effort showed growth, resilience, and competitive fight. If that level of intensity becomes consistent, positive results should follow for HBCU tournament play.

Key Performers:

Virginia State — Jacob Cooper, 20 points

Lincoln (PA) — Bonard Johnson, 14 points