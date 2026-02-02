Daughter of Hip-Hop Star Continues Family’s HBCU Legacy

For one of hip-hop’s most recognizable stars, the next chapter of his family story is rooted not in music charts or viral moments—but in the classrooms of an HBCU. Heaven Epps, the eldest daughter of Grammy-nominated rapper and former HBCU basketball player 2 Chainz, has been accepted to Howard University and is set to enroll in the fall.

Her decision continues a multi-generational commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, one that spans athletics, academics, culture, and community impact.

While celebrity college announcements often generate buzz on name alone, this one carries deeper meaning. For the Epps family, Howard isn’t just a destination—it’s a continuation of a legacy built across multiple HBCUs.

A Family Legacy Built at HBCUs

Before he became a platinum-selling artist known worldwide as 2 Chainz, Tauheed Epps was a Division I basketball player at Alabama State University, where he suited up for the Hornets from 1995 to 1997. Standing 6-foot-5, Epps was a versatile swingman who earned a full athletic scholarship and drew early interest from major programs before choosing the HBCU route.

After his playing career, he transferred to Virginia State University, where he completed his degree in psychology, making him a graduate of one HBCU and a former athlete at another.

Heaven’s mother, Kesha Ward Epps, is also an HBCU graduate, earning her degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Alabama State. Today, she’s a successful entrepreneur, educator, and philanthropist, leading initiatives that emphasize education, intentional parenting, and community uplift.

With both parents rooted in HBCU culture, Heaven’s decision to attend Howard represents a second-generation connection to institutions that have shaped the family’s identity.

A Full-Circle Moment at Howard

Fans were quick to point out the symbolism in Heaven choosing Howard. Long before this announcement, 2 Chainz had a visible relationship with the university—most notably through performances at Howard’s famed homecoming celebrations.

That history has turned this moment into what many online described as “full circle”: a former HBCU athlete and cultural icon watching his daughter step onto an HBCU campus of her own.

2 Chainz publicly shared his pride through social media posts beginning in late December and continuing into January, celebrating Heaven’s graduation from Woodward Academy in Atlanta and her status as “Howard bound.” Photos and videos captured the family marking the milestone together, with the rapper emphasizing education, preparation, and legacy.

More Than a Celebrity Co-Sign

This moment fits into a larger pattern of how 2 Chainz has used his platform to elevate HBCU culture beyond surface-level support.

His 2023 “Money Maker” music video became a visual love letter to HBCUs, featuring Southern University’s Human Jukebox, appearances by iconic marching bands, Divine Nine organizations, and shoutouts to schools including FAMU, Jackson State, Grambling, Texas Southern, Clark Atlanta, and Morehouse.

The video even included 2 Chainz wearing his own custom Alabama State basketball jersey—a direct nod to his playing days.

That project later expanded into the Money Maker Fund, a partnership with YouTube that provided grants to HBCU entrepreneurs, further cementing his commitment to these institutions.

Heaven’s enrollment at Howard isn’t a branding move—it’s a personal one that aligns with years of visible investment.

HBCU Representation, the Next Generation

At a time when HBCUs continue to gain national attention across athletics, culture, and academics, stories like this resonate because they reflect intention. Heaven Epps isn’t just attending an HBCU—she’s extending a family tradition shaped by lived experience.

For 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward Epps, the legacy they’ve spoken about publicly is now tangible in the next generation. And for Howard University, it’s another reminder that HBCUs remain a destination of choice—not just for culture, but for families who understand their long-term impact.

As Heaven prepares to arrive on campus this fall, her story stands as a modern example of what HBCU legacy looks like today: informed, intentional, and deeply personal.