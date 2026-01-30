HBCU epic thriller sees red-hot FSU pull out win

Sometimes HBCU basketball has a long memory.

One year after Claflin stunned Fayetteville State with a game-winning layup in the Broncos’ own gym, the script flipped. This time, Fayetteville State walked away on the right side of history, escaping with an 82–80 win. It was a dramatic HBCU showdown that delivered both redemption and momentum.

Claflin controlled the early tempo, shooting 48.6 percent in the first half and building a 43–37 halftime lead. Cristian Sanon led the Panthers with 18 points, while Claflin punished Fayetteville State inside, finishing with 40 points in the paint and 21 fast-break points.

For Fayetteville State, the first half felt all too familiar. The Broncos shot just 31.6 percent before the break — eerily similar to last season’s heartbreaking loss. This time, however, the response was different.

“I told them we had to keep fighting and keep playing to the last whistle,” head coach Devin Hoehn said. “That’s what we do.”

Fayetteville State continues to be second half team

The Broncos backed that message up in the second half.

Fayetteville State outscored Claflin 45–37 after halftime, leaning on timely shooting and late-game execution. The Broncos connected on 45.5 percent of their three-pointers in the second half. They shot an impressive 84.0 percent from the free-throw line, a critical edge in a two-point game.

Guard Ezekiel Cannedy led all scorers with 19 points, while Romeo Aquino delivered an ultra-efficient 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Travon Cooper added 16 points, six rebounds, and three blocks, helping Fayetteville State swing momentum during key defensive stretches.

As the game tightened late — reminiscent of last year’s finish — Hoehn leaned on preparation.

“With five minutes left, I told them specifically nobody practices five-minute game situations more than us,” Hoehn said. “We had to let that show right then.”

Winning ugly

Despite shooting just 32.9 percent overall, Fayetteville State found ways to win through toughness and composure. Claflin shot a solid 45.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three. But free throws proved costly as the Panthers went just 9-of-23 (39.1%) from the line, leaving points on the floor in a game decided by two.

Claflin still had opportunities. Alex Atkinson anchored the defense with 11 rebounds and seven blocks, while the Panthers received 31 bench points, keeping pressure on the Broncos until the final possession.

This time, though, history repeated itself — in Fayetteville State’s favor.

HBCU basketball’s hottest men’s team

The Broncos extended their winning streak to eight straight games and are perfect since December 19th. More importantly, FSU now sits as the No. 1 seed in the CIAA South heading into February.

Still, Hoehn remains grounded.

“Never get too high, never get too low,” Hoehn said. “There’s still a lot of work to do. Nothing has solidified yet, but I’m proud of these guys.”

For Fayetteville State, this was validation, payback, and a statement in the HBCU basketball landscape.