LA Rams DB, HBCU product Cobie Durant coming up big

HBCU product Cobie Durant continued to make an impact for the LA Rams on Sunday night. Durant, a South Carolina State product, delivered two huge plays early on to help the cause.



Los Angeles beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 in the 2026 NFC Divisional Playoff game. The win sends the LA Rams to the NFC Championship Game against Seattle.

Cobie Durant delivers two picks for the LA Rams

Cobie Durant intercepted Bears quarterback Caleb Williams twice in the first three quarters. Those takeaways helped the LA Rams control momentum and survive late pressure.



The fourth-year defensive back now has three playoff interceptions this postseason. He has four interceptions in his last four playoff games dating back to 2024. That ties LeRoy Irvin for the second-most postseason interceptions in franchise history.

Irvin recorded four postseason picks over nine seasons spanning 1980 through 1989.





HBCU roots shine as Cobie Durant keeps making January history

The former HBCU standout said the weather never shook the LA Rams.



“That cold weather ain’t stop nothing. That’s really all I gotta say bout that,’ he said after the game. “We just came out here, played a hell of a game, man. Played Rams football. Played 11 as one and just continued to fight man. Continued to fight, that’s all it is.”



Durant also praised quarterback Matthew Stafford’s presence and command.



“I’m glad I’m on his side. I always joke with Matt. Man I always tell Matt — you know was in my brother’s draft class in ’09. He’s like ‘man, you’re making me seem old. But you know, I just sit back and I’ll be on the sidelines looking at the big screen — watching Matt just go to work man and how he distributes the ball. His ownership, leadership, man. He’s one of a kind.”

Cobie Durant says faith and focus are fueling the LA Rams

Durant credited his turnaround to getting back grounded in his daily routine.



“God on my side,” he said. “Opened up that bible, dived back in that word. I kinda got off track with it. And I started back diving into it and look what God did for me.”

His two picks added another chapter to an already blazing postseason run. For an HBCU product, it’s a spotlight moment on football’s biggest stage.

LA Rams head to Seattle as Cobie Durant calls it “another game”

The LA Rams now face a Seahawks team they split with this season. Durant framed the Bears win as a payoff after last year’s loss.



“This was a getback game too, because the Bears beat us last year,” he said. “Going into Seattle, we got a split win-loss with them. It’s just another game man. All we can do is play Rams football and go out there and be us.”



If Durant keeps taking the ball away, Los Angeles may keep advancing.