Super Bowl Champion Invests in Athletics at HBCU Alma Mater

Alcorn State is not leaning on nostalgia. Instead, the HBCU is investing in its future. The Alcorn State athletic department announced an all-inclusive partnership with Driven Elite, founded by alum and Super Bowl champion Donald Driver.

The collaboration launches January 20, 2026, as part of Driven Elite’s national “New Year, New Kickoff” initiative.

More than a ceremonial return, the partnership introduces long-term programming focused on athlete development, mental health, and wellness. For this HBCU program, the goal is sustainability, not symbolism.

An HBCU-Focused Model for Athlete Development

Driven Elite will provide customized programming for both men’s and women’s student-athletes at Alcorn State. The approach addresses performance, mindset, and personal growth together.

Importantly, the partnership recognizes the challenges HBCU athletic programs often face. By centering wellness and identity, Alcorn is expanding the scope of athlete support at the HBCU level.

Workshops, on-campus sessions, and direct athlete engagement will mark the launch. However, officials emphasize that the impact is designed to extend well beyond one day.

SURGE Initiative Invests in Women’s Sports at an HBCU

A key component of the partnership is SURGE, Driven Elite’s initiative built around positive coaching and women’s empowerment.

Through SURGE, Alcorn’s women student-athletes will receive complimentary athletic gear and personalized nutrition guidance. The program also promotes confidence, leadership, and long-term health.

“SURGE represents our commitment to elevating women’s sports,” said Alcorn State Athletic Director D’Wayne Robinson. “It ensures our female student-athletes receive the resources and support they need to excel.”

For Alcorn State, the initiative reinforces a growing emphasis on women’s sports within the HBCU ecosystem.

Mental Health Support for Male Student-Athletes

Meanwhile, Driven Elite will introduce a confidential mental health initiative for male student-athletes. The program includes a secure app that connects athletes with licensed mental health professionals.

The platform allows private access to support for anxiety, depression, and performance pressure. As a result, the initiative aims to reduce stigma while encouraging help-seeking behavior.

Mental health remains an under-addressed area in college athletics. With this step, Alcorn State positions itself as a leader among HBCU programs, prioritizing athlete well-being.

Donald Driver’s Purpose-Driven Return to His HBCU

Driver, a Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, views the partnership as a continuation of his post-NFL mission.

“Driven Elite is committed to creating a safe, empowering environment for student-athletes at Alcorn State,” Driver said. “Mental health drives performance, and performance shapes life.”

He also emphasized the SURGE program’s focus on identity and purpose for women student-athletes.

“Alcorn State is the ideal place for these programs to grow,” Driver added. “I’m honored to bring this work back to my HBCU.”

A Long-Term Vision for Alcorn State Athletics

The New Year, New Kickoff event on January 20 will officially launch both initiatives. Activities will include workshops, on-campus programming, and resource distribution.

Still, Alcorn leaders stress that the partnership reflects a long-term vision.

“This partnership exemplifies what it means to truly invest in student-athletes,” Robinson said. “Donald Driver’s commitment will have a lasting impact on our programs and our students’ lives.”

Ultimately, the collaboration blends legacy with innovation. For Alcorn State, it also offers a modern blueprint for how an HBCU can support athletes on and off the field.