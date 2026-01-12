HBCU squad gets locker room upgrade revealed

Norfolk State University just leveled up its basketball program with a major facility upgrade, giving the HBCU a brand-new locker room that has the team beaming. The reveal, shared on social media, showcases the program’s continued rise under head coach Robert Jones and highlights how HBCU programs are investing in top-notch facilities to attract talent and honor their legacy.

Robert Jones: Building a Legacy at Norfolk State

Since taking the reins in 2014, Jones has transformed Norfolk State basketball. Under his leadership, the Spartans have captured three MEAC Tournament titles — 2021, 2022, and 2024. This recent locker room upgrade is a visible testament to the program’s sustained success and growing stature within the HBCU basketball community and beyond.

Players React to the Glow-Up

In the video, Jones walked the team through the space as players’ excitement was palpable. Phones came out to capture the glow-up: green neon lights illuminating the ceiling, the Spartan logo prominently displayed on both floor and ceiling, and under-locker neon lighting adding a modern edge. The energy was contagious, reflecting the pride and anticipation of the players stepping into this state-of-the-art space.

Honoring Past Teams and Building Culture

Jones also reminded the team of the importance of legacy. “A lot of sacrifices have been made here,” he said. “We talked about honoring the people that came before you. The people that came before you helped you get this locker room. All that NCAA money, all those conference championships helped you get this locker room.” He emphasized that the program’s previous teams not only brought in victories but also helped fund this very upgrade, showing how past success directly benefits today’s players.

“DIALED IN”: More Than Just a Locker Room For This HBCU

The locker room isn’t just about aesthetics. In the hallway, an acronym boldly reads “DIALED” — standing for Discipline, Intensity, Accountability, Leadership, Excitement, and Dedication. “We like to be DIALED IN,” Jones explained. “That’s our acronym. That’s what we live by. That’s what we play for.” Across from the hallway, a wall of accolades celebrates Norfolk State’s accomplishments over the years, including two historic NCAA Tournament wins, four MEAC Championships, eight MEAC Players of the Year, and more. Coach Jones noted the importance of remembering these milestones: “All of these accomplishments helped lead to getting this brand-new locker room.”

What This Means for this HBCU Basketball squad

This upgrade isn’t just about new lockers or neon lights — it’s about building pride, inspiring the current roster, and reinforcing Norfolk State as a powerhouse within HBCU basketball. As the Spartans continue to compete in the MEAC, this new space will serve as both a motivational hub and a tribute to the program’s history.

For HBCU basketball programs, Norfolk State’s locker room is a reminder that investment in facilities, combined with on-court success, creates a lasting legacy that benefits generations of student-athletes.