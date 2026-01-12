FAMU women finding stride in SWAC play under ‘Pressure’

FAMU head women’s basketball coach Bridgette Gordon loved to talk about pressure. So much so that she earned the nickname “Coach Pressure.” The roots can be dated back to her hall of fame days playing under legendary coach Pat Summit, where her jersey hangs in the rafters at the University of Tennessee.

It has taken her a couple of years at the helm of the FAMU women’s basketball, but the Lady Rattlers are starting to apply the pressure to the SWAC. FAMU, fresh off a controversial loss to rival Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, resulting in a one-point loss to the rival Wildcats reeled off two impressive home wins.

On Jan. 8, the Lady Rattlers took down the Grambling State Lady Tigers in a gritty 59-55 performance. The Lady Rattler defense held GSU to 34-percent from the field, with only 26.3 percent from three-point range. They also caused 20 turnovers and outrebounded Grambling 43-36. FAMU scored 15 crucial points off those turnovers.

Purifoy getting it done

Tannyjia Purifoy, the Lady Rattler point guard stepped up to score 14 points to lead the Lady Rattlers. She would be the only Rattler in double-figures scoring, while Shaniyah McCarthy scored nine points and a team-leading seven rebounds.

Saturday, the Lady Rattlers went to the well again. This time it was the team picked to win the conference, the reigning champion Southern Jaguars. SU was held to 34.4-percent from the field with the Rattlers applying full court pressure for large portions of the game. The Jaguars shot only 25-percent from the three-point arc, while shooting a paltry 34.4 percent from the free throw stripe.

Purifoy literally ran past the Jaguars. With some of the best handles in the SWAC, she showcased what Gordon saw in her as a recruit. She paced the Lady Rattlers again with 21 points. More importantly, she provided a nuisance to the SU defense.

“I’m not bragging on her (Purifoy),” Gordon said. “She’s just that quick and her handles are just that good and she’s tough and her heart is bigger than the body and you can’t measure that. I love her to death. I’m glad she’s on my team and we get her for another year.”

Purifoy was followed in scoring again by McCarthy who scored 10 in the game, and Camille Jackson added eight points.

FAMU starting to take shape under Gordon

Gordon has been patiently waiting to turn over her roster to players who could fit the defensive strategy she brings to the table. She’ not resting on anything, but instead feels like the road will only get tougher as the team will surprise no one in the SWAC.

“I got a lot of backlash about our non-conference schedule, but our non-conference schedule was made on purpose to build us,” Gordon said. I knew I was probably gonna bring in a lot of new young ladies. It took them a second to trust the process, and now that they trust in the process we did not win going into the new year. The schedule gave them the confidence that they needed to go into the SWAC in 2026.

The Lady Rattlers will hit the road for a trek to Mississippi to face the Delta Devilettes who just stunned the Prairie View A&M Panthers 80-73. FAMU and MVSU face off Thursday, Jan. 15th in Itta Bena, MS. At 7:00PM (EST).