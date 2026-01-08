LSU-to-HBCU star Trey Holly to play under Marshall Faulk

Trey Holly, the former LSU running back who transferred to Southern University, announced he will play for Marshall Faulk at the HBCU this fall.

Holly confirmed his decision on Jan. 7 with a message posted to social media.

“Don’t like how last year went, SU let’s run it back,” Holly wrote. “?? #AGTG ITSPERSONAL?”

The announcement ends speculation that Trey Holly would enter the transfer portal after a difficult 2025 season for Southern. It also delivers a boost to a program entering a new era under Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk.

Former LSU back made an impression at Southern

Holly started his college career at LSU before transferring to Southern, where he immediately became the focal point of the Jaguars’ offense. Despite Southern’s struggles, he was one of the most productive players in the SWAC.

In 10 games during the 2025 season, Trey Holly rushed for 798 yards on 155 carries. He averaged 5.1 yards per attempt and scored nine rushing touchdowns. He also added 126 receiving yards, finishing with 977 all-purpose yards and nearly 98 yards per game.



hose numbers came behind an offense that often played from behind and faced loaded boxes. Southern finished the year 2–10, but Holly remained a consistent threat.

His decision comes at a moment when HBCU football has seen several elite running backs depart for Power Five programs. In that context, Holly staying carries added significance.

Instead of leaving, he chose continuity and opportunity.

That opportunity now includes learning under Marshall Faulk, one of the most accomplished running backs in football history. Faulk’s arrival has already reshaped expectations around Southern’s program and its offensive identity.

For Trey Holly, the pairing is natural.

Faulk built his career on vision, patience, and versatility. Holly showed flashes of all three traits in 2025. With improved support and a renewed structure, Southern believes his production can rise.

The decision also reinforces Southern’s broader message in the transfer portal era. Not every elite player needs to leave an HBCU to move forward.

For Trey Holly, staying is personal. And for Southern, it is foundational.

As one of the program’s most talented players recommits, the Jaguars gain more than yards. They gain belief heading into a new chapter.