HBCU Women’s Basketball Top 10 Scorers

Scoring has never been in short supply in HBCU women’s basketball, and this season is no different.

Looking across Division I and Division II, these players have separated themselves as the most consistent offensive producers in the game. Based on points per game, here’s a look at the Top 10 HBCU women’s basketball scorers from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC this season.

Top 10 HBCU Women’s Scorers (All Divisions)

1. Atreonia Garner — Clark Atlanta

Conference: SIAC (Division II)

Points Per Game: 20.0

Garner leads all HBCU women’s scorers this season, setting the national standard with elite production for Clark Atlanta.

2. Aaniyah Allen — Fort Valley State

Conference: SIAC (Division II)

Points Per Game: 17.5

Allen has been a dominant offensive presence, giving Fort Valley State one of the most efficient scorers in the country.

3. D’Ayzha Atkinson — Shaw

Conference: CIAA (Division II)

Points Per Game: 17.2

Atkinson anchors Shaw’s offense and ranks among the most consistent high-volume scorers across HBCU women’s basketball.

4. Ashari Lewis — Claflin

Conference: CIAA (Division II)

Points Per Game: 16.6

Lewis continues to shine as one of the CIAA’s top offensive weapons this season.

5. Arianna Durrell — Tuskegee

Conference: SIAC (Division II)

Points Per Game: 16.2

Durrell’s scoring versatility places her firmly among the nation’s elite scorers.

6. Peighton Jambor — Allen

Conference: SIAC (Division II)

Points Per Game: 15.9

Jambor’s efficiency and consistency have made her one of the SIAC’s most reliable offensive players.

7. Crystal Schultz — Prairie View A&M

Conference: SWAC (Division I)

Points Per Game: 15.7

Schultz leads the SWAC in scoring and represents Division I prominently in the Top 10.

8. CJ Wilson — Prairie View A&M

Conference: SWAC (Division I)

Points Per Game: 15.3

Wilson gives Prairie View A&M two players in the Top 10, highlighting the Panthers’ offensive firepower.

9. Dyani Bernstine — Lane College

Conference: SIAC (Division II)

Points Per Game: 15.2

Bernstine adds to Lane College’s growing reputation as an HBCU home for elite scorers.

10. Zennia Thomas — Howard

Conference: MEAC (Division I)

Points Per Game: 15.1

Thomas leads the MEAC in scoring this season and secures Howard’s place in the national Top 10.

HBCU Top Scorers Breakdown

The SIAC leads all conferences with five players in the Top 10

with five players in the Top 10 Division II accounts for seven of the Top 10 scorers , underscoring the depth of talent outside Division I

, underscoring the depth of talent outside Division I Prairie View A&M places two players in the Top 10 , both competing in the SWAC

, both competing in the SWAC Howard and the MEAC are represented by the conference’s leading scorer

For continued coverage, rankings, and HBCU women’s basketball insights, stay with HBCUGameday.com.