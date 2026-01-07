HBCU Women’s Basketball Top 10 Scorers

Scoring has never been in short supply in HBCU women’s basketball, and this season is no different.
Looking across Division I and Division II, these players have separated themselves as the most consistent offensive producers in the game. Based on points per game, here’s a look at the Top 10 HBCU women’s basketball scorers from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC this season.
Top 10 HBCU Women’s Scorers (All Divisions)
1. Atreonia Garner — Clark Atlanta
Conference: SIAC (Division II)
Points Per Game: 20.0
Garner leads all HBCU women’s scorers this season, setting the national standard with elite production for Clark Atlanta.
2. Aaniyah Allen — Fort Valley State
Conference: SIAC (Division II)
Points Per Game: 17.5
Allen has been a dominant offensive presence, giving Fort Valley State one of the most efficient scorers in the country.
3. D’Ayzha Atkinson — Shaw
Conference: CIAA (Division II)
Points Per Game: 17.2
Atkinson anchors Shaw’s offense and ranks among the most consistent high-volume scorers across HBCU women’s basketball.
4. Ashari Lewis — Claflin
Conference: CIAA (Division II)
Points Per Game: 16.6
Lewis continues to shine as one of the CIAA’s top offensive weapons this season.
5. Arianna Durrell — Tuskegee
Conference: SIAC (Division II)
Points Per Game: 16.2
Durrell’s scoring versatility places her firmly among the nation’s elite scorers.
6. Peighton Jambor — Allen
Conference: SIAC (Division II)
Points Per Game: 15.9
Jambor’s efficiency and consistency have made her one of the SIAC’s most reliable offensive players.
7. Crystal Schultz — Prairie View A&M
Conference: SWAC (Division I)
Points Per Game: 15.7
Schultz leads the SWAC in scoring and represents Division I prominently in the Top 10.
8. CJ Wilson — Prairie View A&M
Conference: SWAC (Division I)
Points Per Game: 15.3
Wilson gives Prairie View A&M two players in the Top 10, highlighting the Panthers’ offensive firepower.
9. Dyani Bernstine — Lane College
Conference: SIAC (Division II)
Points Per Game: 15.2
Bernstine adds to Lane College’s growing reputation as an HBCU home for elite scorers.
10. Zennia Thomas — Howard
Conference: MEAC (Division I)
Points Per Game: 15.1
Thomas leads the MEAC in scoring this season and secures Howard’s place in the national Top 10.
HBCU Top Scorers Breakdown
- The SIAC leads all conferences with five players in the Top 10
- Division II accounts for seven of the Top 10 scorers, underscoring the depth of talent outside Division I
- Prairie View A&M places two players in the Top 10, both competing in the SWAC
- Howard and the MEAC are represented by the conference’s leading scorer
