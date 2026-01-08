Big 12 QB Picks FBS Playoff Team After HBCU Report

What initially appeared to be a signature moment for Marshall Faulk and Southern University ultimately took a different turn. After reports surfaced that Zeon Chriss was expected to sign with Southern University, the former Houston quarterback has instead committed to Tulane. Chriss would ultimately choose to return home to Louisiana. Just not at an HBCU.

According to his social media accounts, Chriss is now set to join the Green Wave. Closing the door on what had been widely viewed as a potential marquee addition for Faulk’s first Southern recruiting class.

How the Situation Unfolded

Earlier this week, CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported that Chriss was expected to head to Baton Rouge to play for Southern as part of Marshall Faulk’s new-look Jaguars. The report aligned with Southern’s aggressive early momentum under Faulk and made sense on paper, given Chris’ Baton Rouge roots.

However, as the updated transfer portal window repeatedly shows, “expected” decisions are not final.

After the initial report circulated, Chriss reached out directly to HBCU Gameday to clarify that he had not yet committed to Southern. As a result, HBCU Gameday elected to wait for Chriss’ own announcement before fully closing the door on the possibility of him suiting up for the Jaguars.

Chriss later announced his commitment to Tulane on social media. Confirming that while he is returning home, his next stop will be in New Orleans rather than Baton Rouge.

Portal Reality in the Modern Era

Chriss’ decision reflects the current reality of the transfer portal. Timelines are compressed, and options evolve quickly. With a narrower window and increased competition, players often move quickly through multiple serious conversations before making a final call.

Why Tulane Made Sense

Tulane finished the season 11–3. They won the American Athletic Conference and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff, where they faced Ole Miss. The Green Wave fell 41–10 to the Rebels. But the appearance itself underscored Tulane’s rapid rise as one of the top Group of Five programs in the country.

That immediate success likely played a role in Chriss’ decision.

During the 2024 season at Houston, Chriss saw limited action while competing in the Big 12, finishing the year with 824 passing yards and four touchdowns. He added value as a runner as well, contributing 388 rushing yards and four rushing scores while appearing in multiple games against Power Four competition.

Later, during the 2025 season, Chriss briefly returned to the field and delivered a notable moment against Texas Tech, throwing a touchdown pass and adding rushing production in relief.

Before his time at Houston, Chriss began his college career at Louisiana, where he enjoyed a breakout 2023 season. That year, he threw for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns, added 492 rushing yards and six rushing scores, and posted his best performance against Texas State with 205 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

Tulane now adds that dual-threat profile to a roster built to contend immediately.

While Zeon Chriss will not be part of Marshall Faulk’s first Southern quarterback room, the episode still reflects the growing recruiting relevance of HBCU programs in today’s portal landscape.

The fact that Southern University was part of the final conversation. And widely viewed as a legitimate landing spot. Speaks to the credibility Faulk has brought to the program in a short time.

At the same time, Chriss’ choice reinforces how competitive the portal has become. HBCU programs are increasingly in the mix, even as Power Four and top-tier Group of Five options remain on the table.

A Homecoming, Just a Different One

For Chriss, the decision still represents a return home. For HBCU football, the lesson is unchanged. The margins are thin. The conversations are real. And the portal remains fluid until the player speaks.

This time, Zeon Chriss spoke — and Tulane is where he landed.