HBCU football: MEAC solid in non-conference, SWAC struggled

The 2025 FCS season is complete and HBCU football programs in the MEAC, SWAC and otherwise got a chance to see where they stood amongst their peers. While the overall records showed room for growth, several HBCU teams delivered notable wins that underscored the competitiveness and depth of Black college football outside of league play.

The SWAC faced a challenging slate and finished 4–11 in non-conference FCS games, but there were bright spots. Prairie View A&M opened eyes with a win over Northwestern State, while Jackson State defeated Hampton in a matchup of HBCU brands. Alabama A&M knocked off Tennessee State, and Grambling State handled East Texas A&M. Those victories were the bright spots in contrast to a losing record against the MEAC and PWI counterparts.

The MEAC posted a 12–14 record and showed flashes of balance across the league while holding its own against the SWAC . South Carolina State led the way with wins over Bethune-Cookman, Prairie View, Wofford, and North Carolina A&T, reinforcing its reputation as a consistent national-level program. North Carolina Central also delivered, beating Florida A&M, Southern, and East Texas A&M. Howard added quality wins over FAMU and Hampton, while Delaware State picked up victories against Albany and Saint Francis, an encouraging sign for a program still rebuilding.

Southern University running back Trey Holly runs vs. North Carolina Central. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Programs aligned with the OVC-Big South finished an even 11–11, boosted in part by Tennessee State’s strong showing. The Tigers defeated Howard and North Carolina A&T, two MEAC opponents, continuing a trend of solid non-conference results for TSU against fellow HBCUs and reinforcing the league’s middle-of-the-pack standing nationally.

In the CAA, Hampton notched a key HBCU-to-HBCU win over Norfolk State, while the league as a whole finished 23–21 in non-conference FCS action. That record placed the CAA squarely in the national middle tier, alongside conferences such as the UAC and OVC-Big South.

When stacked against the broader FCS picture, HBCU leagues trailed the national leaders like the Missouri Valley and Big Sky, but the gap was not insurmountable. The 2025 results showed that while depth remains an issue, top HBCU programs can compete and win in non-conference FCS play. The MEAC, by virtue of having just six programs, has many more opportunities against FCS opponents. The SWAC, thanks to its 12-team setup and penchant for playing each other in non-conference games, still has a lot of work to do.



Those wins matter, not just for records, but for perception, confidence, and long-term growth of HBCU football on the national stage.