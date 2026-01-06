Lincoln football pause likely to impact HBCU football

For years, Lincoln football has become a familiar name to HBCU fans, especially during homecoming season. That will change in 2026.

On January 6, 2026, Lincoln University of California announced that Desmond Gumbs stepped down as head football coach. He will remain the school’s athletic director. The university also confirmed that Lincoln football will not compete during the 2026–2027 season.

The announcement followed a turbulent period for the program. Lincoln football faced multiple forfeits during the 2025 season. The team still appeared on several HBCU schedules despite those challenges.

In 2025, Lincoln played Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M, Mississippi Valley State, and UAPB. Those games continued a trend that stretched back several seasons. Lincoln football had become a recurring nonconference opponent for HBCU programs.

The pattern did not start in 2025. In 2023, Lincoln faced Southern University, Texas Southern, Tennessee State, and Florida A&M. From 2021 through 2025, Lincoln played at least one FCS opponent every season.

The results were decisive. Lincoln football is 0–22 all-time against FCS teams. The Lions were outscored 1,090 to 123 in those games. They were shut out nine times.

Those numbers fueled ongoing debates across the HBCU landscape. Many fans questioned whether such matchups served competitive or developmental purposes. Others focused on player safety and the optics of extreme scorelines during marquee weekends.

At the same time, these games filled real needs. HBCU programs often rely on guarantee games to support athletic budgets. Lincoln football became a convenient option. Availability, timing, and willingness mattered as much as competitiveness.

Still, the breaking point arrived in 2025. Multiple forfeits placed a spotlight on the program’s instability. The university’s latest move suggests an acknowledgment that the situation could not continue.

University president Dr. Mikhail Brodsky praised Gumbs for his leadership and long-term vision. He emphasized stability within the athletics department. Gumbs will now lead the search for the next head football coach.

For HBCU programs, Lincoln’s absence creates a noticeable gap. A familiar homecoming opponent will no longer be available. Schools may be forced to rethink how they build nonconference schedules.

The pause also invites a broader conversation. It challenges the HBCU football ecosystem to balance opportunity with responsibility. Lincoln football stepping away may ultimately raise the standard for everyone involved.