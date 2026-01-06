HBCU to Power Four Pipeline Continues with Big Ten Commitment

Another chapter in the HBCU football to Power Four pipeline was written this week, as former Jackson State running back Travis Terrell Jr. committed to Purdue University of the Big Ten.

The commitment was first reported by On3 Sports, which posted, “Jackson State RB Travis Terrell has committed to Purdue, his reps @thebizofathlete tell @PeteNakos.” Terrell later reposted the report on X, confirming the move and officially closing the door on his time at Jackson State.

The decision comes just days after Terrell entered the NCAA transfer portal when the newly structured January 2–16 transfer window opened, reinforcing how quickly the modern college football landscape now moves.

From Jackson State to the Big Ten

Terrell arrives at Purdue after two seasons of development at Jackson State, where he established himself as one of the most versatile young players in HBCU football. During the 2025 season, Terrell rushed for 608 yards and five touchdowns, while also contributing as a return specialist and all-purpose weapon.

However, his national profile was built even earlier. As a freshman in 2024, Terrell earned SWAC Freshman of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year, and multiple FCS All-America honors, making him one of the most decorated young players in the subdivision.

That combination of production and versatility quickly drew attention once the portal window opened.

The HBCU to Power Four Pipeline Keeps Moving

Terrell’s commitment continues a trend that is accelerating across HBCU football. Just days earlier, former Alabama State standout Jalen Jones committed to Texas Tech, another example of an HBCU-developed player earning a Power Four opportunity through the transfer portal.

In both cases, the path looks increasingly familiar: production at the HBCU level, national exposure, portal entry, and rapid Power Four interest. What once felt like an exception is now becoming a reliable pipeline.

Why Purdue Makes Sense

Purdue enters the 2026 season in rebuild mode after a 2–10 campaign and an 0–9 finish in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers struggled offensively throughout the season, averaging just 18.8 points per game, while injuries and attrition reshaped the roster.

The running back room experienced significant turnover. Devin Mockobee, who led the team with 521 rushing yards, suffered a season-ending injury and has now exhausted his eligibility. Malachi Thomas also completed his eligibility, while Jaron Thomas and Jaheim Merriweather entered the transfer portal, with Thomas committing to Minnesota.

That movement created an immediate need at the position.

A Crowded but Fluid Backfield

To address that need, Purdue added former Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, a highly rated former four-star prospect, and now Terrell Jr., giving the Boilermakers a mix of Power Four pedigree and proven HBCU production.

As of now, Purdue’s 2026 running back group includes Gibson, Terrell Jr., Antonio Harris, and incoming freshman Izaiah Wright. While Gibson arrives with recruiting buzz, Terrell brings something different: proven college production, versatility, and experience carrying responsibility at the collegiate level.

Still, in the transfer portal era, depth charts remain fluid. With the January window open, roster movement across the country can quickly reshape roles.

A Snapshot of the New Transfer Portal Era

Terrell’s rapid move from portal entry to Big Ten commitment highlights the impact of the NCAA’s shift to a single January transfer window, which compresses timelines and accelerates decisions for both players and programs.

During the most recent cycle, more than 8,000 FBS and FCS players entered the portal, underscoring how volatile roster construction has become.

For HBCU football, Terrell’s move is about more than Purdue. It is another data point demonstrating that HBCUs consistently develop top-tier talent.

As more HBCU standouts like Terrell and Jalen Jones move on, the pipeline grows stronger—and more visible. The next phase of the conversation centers on sustainability. Whether HBCU programs will receive broader national investment, which could help retain the players they develop once they attract national attention.

For now, Travis Terrell Jr.’s journey continues in the Big Ten, carrying with it yet another example of how the HBCU-to–Power Four pathway has become part of college football’s new normal.