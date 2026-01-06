WATCH: Battle of HBCU Heavyweights Comes Down to Buzzer

In a game that could redefine the MEAC race, North Carolina Central University (NCCU) stunned Norfolk State 69–67 on a dramatic final possession. With seven seconds left, the Spartans had a clean look at a game-winning three. The shot rattled out. Moments later, the Eagles walked off with one of the most critical HBCU basketball wins of the early conference season.

Norfolk State entered the matchup as a MEAC favorite. NCCU, meanwhile, was still searching for consistency. That contrast made the result even louder. More than an upset, it was a message: the MEAC is wide open, and this rivalry is far from settled.

Eagles Control the First Half with Poise and Efficiency

NCCU set the tone early by playing disciplined, physical basketball. The Eagles leaned on efficient offense and interior control to build a 38–31 halftime lead. They shot 53.3% from the field in the opening half.

Norfolk State struggled to find rhythm early. The Spartans shot just 31.4% before the break and made only one three-pointer. As a result, they relied heavily on free throws to stay within striking distance.

The first half reflected everything MEAC and HBCU basketball are known for: toughness, execution, and patience.

Moton: Every MEAC Game Comes Down to One Possession

After the game, NCCU head coach LeVelle Moton stressed how thin the margins are in conference play.

“This is MEAC basketball,” Moton said. “It’s going to come down to one possession. The championship is going to come down to one possession, and we wanted to position ourselves for moments like this.”

That mindset showed late, even as the game tightened.

Khouri Carvey Anchors NCCU’s Interior Presence

Khouri Carvey led the way with a dominant double-double. He finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, controlling the paint and delivering timely buckets when the offense stalled.

Gage Lattimore added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Jae Slack chipped in 11 points. The balanced scoring helped NCCU absorb Norfolk State’s second-half push.

Spartans Rally After Halftime but Fall Just Short

Norfolk State responded with urgency after the break. The Spartans shot 51.9% in the second half and repeatedly cut the deficit to one possession.

Devon Ellis paced the comeback with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Elijah Jamison added 15 points, knocking down timely shots to keep the pressure on.

Despite the surge, execution at the line became the difference.

Free Throws and Defense Seal the HBCU Upset

Norfolk State finished 13-of-20 at the free-throw line. NCCU took advantage late, going 17-of-25 overall and 13-of-18 in the second half.

The Eagles struggled offensively after halftime, shooting just 25.0%. Still, they attacked the rim and converted when it mattered most.

On the final possession, NCCU’s defense held firm. The missed three sealed it.

A Battle-Tested MEAC Program Makes Its Case

Moton praised his team’s resilience after the horn.

“We’re not a perfect basketball team — not by any stretch,” Moton said. “But when you compete and value every possession, everything else can take care of itself.”

When it ended, North Carolina Central secured a 69–67 victory, reinforcing its identity as one of the MEAC and HBCU basketball’s most battle-tested programs.

For Norfolk State, the effort showed growth and fight. However, in a league defined by razor-thin margins, one possession made the difference. The upset serves as an early reminder: MEAC play is unforgiving, unpredictable, and more intense than ever.