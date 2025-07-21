Former HBCU president lands major role with UNCF

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has announced the appointment of Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough as its new Executive Vice President of Research & Member Engagement, effective September 2, 2025.

A seasoned higher education leader and nationally recognized expert on Black fraternities and sororities, Dr. Kimbrough brings over two decades of presidential experience from multiple UNCF member institutions. His leadership roles have included Dillard University, Philander Smith University, and most recently, as interim president of Talladega College.

In his new role, Dr. Kimbrough will report directly to the Office of the President and work alongside UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax. His portfolio includes oversight of four major initiatives: the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI), the Institute for Capacity Building (ICB), HBCUv® Digital Learning Solution, and programs that span the entire K–12 to higher education pipeline.

Dr. Lomax praised the appointment, calling it “the culmination of our lengthy search for a transformational leader.”

As EVP, Dr. Kimbrough will serve as chief research officer, principal editor of UNCF publications, and spokesperson for research and policy engagement. He will also serve as a peer consultant to HBCU presidents and chancellors through the ICB, offering leadership insights drawn from his own experience.

Reflecting on the new role, Dr. Kimbrough shared on his Facebook page: “Been waiting for a yes out there with my name on it. Found it.”

He added in an interview with Diverse Issues in Higher Education: “This position allows me to pour back into UNCF, its member institutions and students.”

Dr. Kimbrough’s appointment signals a bold step forward in UNCF’s commitment to research, innovation, and deeper institutional engagement.