Atlanta Falcons’ star AJ Terrell spends day at Morehouse

On July 3, CAMP HBCYouth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, made a lasting impact by hosting its annual “Field Day” at Morehouse College. Sponsored by the AJ Terrell Foundation in partnership with Amazon Access, the event brought together campers for a day of fun, learning, and community building. The day featured Atlanta Falcons star AJ Terrell, who spent time on the field with the kids, leading games and sharing words of encouragement. His presence energized the campers, who enjoyed a full schedule of outdoor activities designed to inspire teamwork, confidence, and leadership.

A Summer Camp with Purpose

Founded by Atlanta entrepreneurs Brian “BWrightous” Wright and Reagan Fresnel, CAMP HBCYouth provides an educational summer day camp rooted in the rich principles and cultural legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The camp delivers a unique blend of academic enrichment, leadership development, group projects, arts & crafts, physical fitness, and music, along with a summer food program that supports campers and their families.

This year’s camp also included contributions from several HBCUs, offering the students authentic exposure to higher education environments. Participating universities included:

Clark Atlanta University

Spelman College

Morehouse College

Tennessee State University

These partnerships gave campers a direct connection to the vibrant traditions and academic pathways that HBCUs provide.

Campers at Camp HBCYouth (Photo courtesy of Sergio Martinez)

Strengthening Community Partnerships

Building on the success of last year’s collaboration, the 2025 camp season continued to offer valuable access to Amazon Access programs. Families were able to explore resources such as:

SNAP EBT payment options on Amazon

Exclusive Access Discounts

Prime Access, which offers all the benefits of Prime membership at a 50% discount for qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers.

Through the July 3 Field Day and partnerships with organizations like the AJ Terrell Foundation and Amazon Access, CAMP HBCYouth successfully delivered a summer experience that went beyond recreation—it provided real-world tools, meaningful mentorship, and a deep connection to community values.

The energy, excitement, and lessons from this summer’s event will no doubt stay with the campers after spending a fun day with an Atlanta Falcons star.