Great-grandson of founder gives back to HBCU with $2 million gift

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Stillman College announced a transformative $2 million gift to its endowment from Dr. Charles M. Stillman, the great-grandson of the HBCU founder, Reverend Charles Allen Stillman. This generous contribution marks a significant milestone in the college’s mission to ensure its long-term sustainability and to continue fostering excellence in education for generations to come.

The gift, which was presented as part of the Alabama Power Community Giving Reception, highlights the collaborative spirit of philanthropy and community investment in Stillman College’s future. By contributing to the endowment, Dr. Stillman and his wife, Susan, are helping to secure the institution’s financial foundation and ensure that it can continue to serve students for years to come.

“This remarkable gift from Dr. Charles M. Stillman and his wife not only honors the legacy of Rev. Charles A. Stillman but also propels the college toward a stronger and more sustainable future. As part of the funds raised during the Alabama Power Community Giving Reception, it reflects the collective commitment of individuals and organizations who believe in our mission to transform lives through education,” said Kimberly Woodard, Vice President of Institutional Advancement.

Stillman College President Dr. Yolanda W. Page also shared her gratitude for the Stillman family’s long-term giving to the institution, which was founded in 1876 by Dr. Charles Allen Stillman during his time as lead pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa.

“We are deeply honored by this extraordinary demonstration of faith in Stillman College’s mission. Dr. Charles M. Stillman’s legacy is not only one of familial ties but also of visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the values upon which this institution was founded. This generous gift is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Stillman family and its belief in the power of education to transform lives,” Page said.

The $2 million donation will be strategically invested to ensure the principal remains intact while generating sustainable returns that will support scholarships, faculty development, academic programs, and campus improvements. The endowment’s growth will help Stillman College maintain its competitive edge and expand opportunities for HBCU students to thrive academically and professionally.

Dr. Charles M. Stillman expressed his enthusiasm for supporting the college’s mission: “Stillman College represents the ideals and aspirations my great-grandfather envisioned when he founded this institution nearly 150 years ago. My wife and I are honored to play a role in securing its future and ensuring that generations of students continue to benefit from the transformative power of a Stillman education.”

This historic gift exemplifies the enduring connection between the Stillman family and the HBCU that bears its name. Dr. Charles M. Stillman, who resides in Seattle, Washington, was a longtime member of the Stillman College Board of Trustees and two-term chairman of the board. The gift underscores the importance of endowment growth in preserving the college’s legacy and positioning it for continued success in the evolving landscape of higher education.

For more information about this gift or how to support Stillman College’s mission, contact the Office of Institutional Advancement at advancement@stillman.edu.