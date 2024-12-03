HBCU gets rid of football coach, announces new AD

Delaware State University, the state’s lone HBCU, has a new director of athletics as it prepares to search for a new football coach.



Delaware State has fired head football coach Lee Hull after two seasons and is replacing Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson as director of athletics with Tony Tucker.

Hull went 2-21 in two seasons at the Delaware HBCU, winning one game each and going winless (0-10) in MEAC play during that period. The University has already launched a nationwide search for Hull’s replacement.

“We appreciate coach Hull’s dedication to the football program and the student-athletes at DSU, and wish him well in all future endeavors.”

Shields-Gadson will be stepping down in January. She was appointed to lead the University’s Athletics programs in August 2021.

“I want to thank Dr. Shields-Gadson for all her hard work to strengthen Delaware State University’s athletics programs during her time as AD,” said Dr. Irene Hawkins, Executive Vice President of Delaware State University. “Her knowledge, deep experience in intercollegiate athletics, and respect around the country have been a real asset to our student-athletes and the entire University community.”



Shields-Gadson will be replaced by Senior Associate Vice President for Athletics and Wellness Recreation Charles A. “Tony” Tucker, a Delaware native and former University of Delaware basketball player. Tucker was a teammate of current DSU men’s basketball coach Stan Waterman, but has never worked in intercollegiate athletics prior to his current role.



Once a powerhouse in MEAC football, the Dover, Delaware-based HBCU has struggled, winning just one MEAC title since 1991.