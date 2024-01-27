Clark Atlanta defeats Morehouse in AUC battle

By

In Saturday’s first installment of the “Battle for the AUC,” Clark Atlanta University defeated Morehouse 70-62. The rivalry filled L.S. Epps Gymnasium to capacity in what will go down as another classic showdown, moving Clark Atlanta to its seventh straight win in the new year.

The hostile environment Clark Atlanta fans and students provided would eventually prove too much for the young Morehouse team.

After the game, Clark Atlanta Coach Alfred Jordan said, “Our guys knew the implications of this game in the standings and accepted the challenge. Hats off to [Morehouse] coach [Douglas] Whitlter and his team for making the game a battle,”

Only shooting 8-32 from the field, Morehouse found themselves down 37-23 to close the half. Shemani Miller and Graduate Transfer from Morehouse to Clark Atlanta, Elijah Stewart led the way for Clark Atlanta in the first half; Miller scored 11 points, and Stewart scored 10.

Although Morehouse missed many shots, the first half saw six ties and many lead changes. Neither team could pull away until a Clark Atlanta run with 3 minutes in the half saw them go up five points (25-20), and that was enough momentum to run the score up to 37-23.

“That was the most hostile environment we’ve played in this season, but I think they’re ready now. I was a little concerned how well they would play in that, and they didn’t play well early, but as the game went on, those kids were big time for us,” said Whittler.

Morehouse came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, starting the half with a 12-5 run. The run cut the lead to 7 points, with Jaden Gray scoring four of the team’s 12 points.

Standout freshman wing Cedric Taylor III also found his stride in the second half, scoring 15 of his game-high 17 points, providing Morehouse with a boost the team desperately needed.

Morehouse cut the lead to six late into the second half, but the big game ability, veteran presence, and fandom in the gym would keep Clark Atlanta ahead. Andrew Stewart, twin brother of Elijah Stewart, would eventually catch fire after scoring only two points in the first half to finish with 14.

Standout guard and this year’s SIAC leading scorer, Chris Martin, would also find his stride after a slow first half to finish the game with 13 points. A late basket by Martin with under a minute left to play would put Clark Atlanta up six points and stall a late-game effort by Morehouse to officially put the game out of reach.

The second game of the “Battle for the AUC” series will occur in Forbes Arena on the Morehouse campus on February 17th. That game will have significant implications, with it being Morehouse’s Senior day, and the two teams will be fighting for position in the standings. Each team will only have two games left after the February 17th game.

