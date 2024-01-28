Rick Ross’ son commits to HBCU

William Roberts III, son of rapper Rick Ross, is headed to an HBCU.
The interior offensive lineman has committed to play for Bethune-Cookman University.
Roberts III has played his high school ball at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He began getting offers back in 2021. Miami, Syracuse, Florida International, Texas A&M, Colorado and Albany State all offered him has a freshman. Rick Ross went to Albany State, briefly, to play football.
“Will’s size, strength, and athleticism have enabled him to play some quality time this season and start a couple of games,” St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott told 247Sports when asked about Roberts back in 2021. “He’s an extremely talented player and a well rounded, character oriented person. His best days are ahead of him.”
Bethune-Cookman University is heading into its second season under head coach Raymond Woodie Jr.