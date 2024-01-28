VIEW ALL SCORES
Rick Ross’ son commits to HBCU

William Roberts, son of rapper Rick Ross, will be taking his football talents to an HBCU.
William Roberts III, son of rapper Rick Ross, is headed to an HBCU.

The interior offensive lineman has committed to play for Bethune-Cookman University.

Roberts III has played his high school ball at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He began getting offers back in 2021. Miami, Syracuse, Florida International, Texas A&M, Colorado and Albany State all offered him has a freshman. Rick Ross went to Albany State, briefly, to play football. 

“Will’s size, strength, and athleticism have enabled him to play some quality time this season and start a couple of games,” St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott told 247Sports when asked about Roberts back in 2021. “He’s an extremely talented player and a well rounded, character oriented person. His best days are ahead of him.”

Bethune-Cookman University is heading into its second season under head coach Raymond Woodie Jr.

