AFC Championship Game to feature HBCU choir

Before the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, the crowd at M&T Stadium will be blessed by an iconic HBCU choir.

The Morgan State University Choir will perform the Star Spangled Banner ahead of the game, Morgan State announced. Kick off is set for 3 P.M. 

The Morgan State University Choir has performed for audiences throughout the United States and all over the world – including every continent except for Antarctica!  One of the Choir’s most historic moments came with the opportunity to sing under the baton of Robert Shaw, conducting the Orchestra of St. Lukes and joined by Jessye Norman and others in Carnegie Hall’s One Hundredth Birthday Tribute to Marian Anderson.  A major milestone and historical movement occurred in the 1996-1997 season with the sounds of the “Silver Anniversary” concert being broadcast into households throughout the state of Maryland.  The concert won three Emmy Awards for Maryland Public Television (MPT).

