FAMU President gets contract extension

The Florida Board of Governors (FLBOG) unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., Wednesday.

Meeting on the Florida State University (FSU) campus, the governing board for the 12 State University System (SUS) institutions, accepted the contract extension recommendation submitted by the FAMU Board of Trustees. On Oct. 12, 2023, the FAMU BOT approved the one-year extension, which extends the term of Robinson’s contract through December 31, 2024. SUS presidents are eligible only for one-year contract extensions.

In a letter to the FLBOG, FAMU BOT Chair Kristin Harper praised President Robinson’s role in helping the University meet and surpass many of its goals in the University’s five-year strategic plan, “Boldly Striking.”

“Under President Robinson’s leadership, FAMU has risen to the Top 100. The University is now ranked No. 91 of National Public Universities according to U.S. News & World Report, 2023-2024 Best Colleges. For the fifth consecutive year, FAMU is the highest-ranked public Historically Black College and University (HBCU). FAMU is also the No. 3 overall HBCU, trailing two private institutions,” Harper wrote. “FAMU remains a leader within the State University System in affordability and providing access to first-generation and low-income students. The University ascended to No. 21 on Top Performers among national universities in Social Mobility, the truest indicator of our ability to alter the economic trajectory of students, families, and communities for generations to come.”

Robinson, who was appointed president in 2017, is credited with leading the University through a banner year. During the meeting, the FLBOG members showed him their appreciation.

Former FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, FAMU President Larry Robinson and VP Tiffani-Dawn Sykes.

“I am honored that today the Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved your recommendation to approve my contact extension for another year. The standing ovation received was a bit overwhelming. I thank all of you for giving me the opportunity to continue to move the University forward,” wrote Robinson in a thank you email to FAMU Trustees following the meeting. “I must also thank our administrators, faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends who have done so much to support our mission and move us closer to realizing our vision.”

Among the successes Chair Harper noted in her letter of recommendation were:

Achieving another record-breaking year in fundraising, totaling $25.7 million (+4.5% vs. PY);

Increasing the Industry Cluster membership from 55 to 64 companies with contributions of $5.3 million toward scholarships and student support donations;

Growing total R&D expenditures to record levels of $65 million (+28% vs. PY);

Setting another record for research awards for the fourth consecutive year, totaling $96.4 million;

Receiving continued support from the Florida Legislature, including more than $34 million to elevate and sustain student success, support infrastructure and renovation initiatives, and provide operational support;

Earning a $15.9 million allocation from the Florida Board of Governors’ Performance-Based Funding (PBF) model and an additional $7.5 million to recruit and retain faculty;

Utilizing The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to help meet the financial needs of students, awarding $55.1 million in total debt relief stimulus funding;

Championing increases to federal programmatic allocations to the interest of the University, increasing funding more than $104 million vs. PY; and

Acquiring two apartment complexes, adding to the University’s housing inventory to meet the growing student demand.

“These results are enabled by the collaborative and innovative work of the University’s exceptional faculty and staff, and the support of corporate and philanthropic partners, alumni, and friends,” Harper wrote. “Our rise in the national rankings, increased funding, and positive branding are all a testament of our focus on student success and a commitment to executing our strategic plan.”



During its one-day meeting, the FLBOG also passed a resolution recognizing the FAMU Football team for winning the 2023 Celebration Bowl and the HBCU National Championship.

