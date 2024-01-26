SWAC Basketball Saturday: AI Game Previews

By

SWAC basketball halfway through conference play as there are several key matchups taking place this weekend.

Check out the stats, trends, and key metrics for the upcoming MEAC games on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.

SWAC WOMEN

Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State

Florida A&M and Alcorn State are set to battle in this SWAC head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at the Al Lawson Center. The Lady Braves got the better of the Lady Rattlers in the teams’ last head-to-head matchup in February 2023 at Al Lawson Center, winning by a score of 73-67.

Florida A&M | OVR 3-13 | SWAC 2-3 (9th) | HOME 2-3

Despite their efforts, Florida A&M has struggled to secure offensive rebounds at the Al Lawson Center, with an average of just 11.4 per game in its home contests.

After allowing a generous 45.5% from the floor in their last five contests, the Lady Rattlers will be looking to put forward a strong defensive effort.

Alcorn State | OVR 4-12 | SWAC 2-3 (8th) | AWAY 1-10

Securing second opportunities has been a challenge for Alcorn State on the offensive end, averaging only 9.8 offensive rebounds throughout its past five games.

The Lady Braves’ rim protection has been impressive on the road this season. As the visiting team, they are averaging 3.6 blocks per game.

Key Metrics

Florida A&M averages 0.81 points per possession for the season. This ranks seventh in the SWAC (conference average is 0.82).

Alcorn State has allowed (on average) 0.93 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them eighth in the conference (SWAC average is 0.93).

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State

William Nicks Building is the venue for a SWAC showdown between Prairie View A&M and Alabama State this Saturday afternoon. In their last head-to-head encounter in January 2023, the Lady Hornets prevailed over the Lady Panthers at Dunn-Oliver Acadome, winning by a score of 77-74.

Prairie View A&M | OVR 6-9 | SWAC 2-3 (7th) | HOME 4-2

Ryann Payne showed out for Prairie View A&M with 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Alcorn State. Payne (first on the team in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Lady Hornets’ defense.

William Nicks Building has witnessed several block parties this season, with the Lady Panthers averaging an impressive 4.7 blocks per game on their home court.

Alabama State | OVR 1-15 | SWAC 1-4 (11th) | AWAY 1-11

Alabama State has struggled to make shots away from its home court. As visitors, the Lady Hornets are converting on just 32.8% of their field goal attempts.

The Lady Hornets have a season average of 3.6 blocks per game. They are led by Cordasia Harris, who has blocked 24 shots on the year (sixth in the SWAC).

Key Metrics

Prairie View A&M averages 0.85 points per possession for the season. This ranks sixth in the SWAC (conference average is 0.82).

Alabama State has allowed (on average) 1.1 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them 12th in the conference (SWAC average is 0.91).

Get ready for an HBCU women’s basketball matchup this Saturday afternoon as Bethune-Cookman takes on Jackson State. The Lady Tigers took down the Wildcats in their most recent face-off at Moore Gymnasium in February 2023. The final score in that one was 77-52.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State

Bethune-Cookman | OVR 12-6 | SWAC 3-2 (3rd) | HOME 6-2

Over its last five games, Bethune-Cookman has scored an average of 71.4 points per game, a figure in line with its season average of 70.3.

The Wildcats average 11.7 steals per game and 2.5 blocks per game. Kayla Clark and Kerrighan Dunn have been the team’s defensive leaders in the two categories, with Clark averaging 1.0 blocks per game and Dunn averaging 2.3 steals per game.

Jackson State | OVR 9-6 | SWAC 5-0 (1st) | AWAY 3-5

Miya Crump led Jackson State in the team’s last matchup against Texas Southern, scoring 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Crump now comes into this matchup averaging 10.6 points per game on 37.6% shooting for the season.

Opponents have averaged 25.2% shooting from beyond the arc against Jackson State this season, but the Lady Tigers have improved recently, only allowing 15.9% shooting on three-pointers over their last five contests.

Key Metrics

Bethune-Cookman tends to start hot. The team averages 34.9 first-half points per game, third best in the SWAC (conference average is 29.7).

Jackson State runs a deliberate, slow-paced offense. The team averages just 71.1 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks as the second-slowest in the SWAC. The Lady Tigers score approximately 0.95 points per possession in their methodical offensive approach.

Southern vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Southern and Arkansas Pine-Bluff are set to battle in this HBCU head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Lady Jaguars got the better of the Lady Lions in the team’s last head-to-head matchup in March 2023 at Bartow Arena, winning by a score of 62-53.

Southern | OVR 5-11 | SWAC 3-2 (6th) | HOME 3-1

Bench production has been a major facet of Southern’s game of late. Over their last five games, the Lady Jaguars have averaged 28.2 bench points per contest.

The Lady Jaguars have delivered a series of impressive defensive performances at home this season. Southern has held visitors to the F.G. Clark Activity Center to just 48.0 points per game.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff | OVR 8-10 | SWAC 3-2 (5th) | AWAY 3-5

Arkansas-Pine Bluff does not need to be on its home court to light up the scoreboard. The Lady Lions maintain an impressive average of 75.0 points per away game.

Boxing out has been a recent focus for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In their last five games, the Lady Lions have managed an average of 26.2 defensive rebounds.

Key Metrics

Southern turns the ball over 16.3 times per game for the season. This is the third fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 19.1 turnovers per game).

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a great second half team. The Lady Lions average 40.1 second half points per game, which is best in the SWAC (conference average is 30.8).

Grambling State vs. Mississippi Valley State

This Saturday afternoon, Grambling State is set to take on Mississippi Valley State in an HBCU women’s basketball showdown in Grambling. The Lady Tigers took down the Devilettes in their most recent face-off at Harrison HPER Complex in January 2023. The final score in that one was 71-57.

Grambling State | OVR 10-6 | SWAC 4-1 (2nd) | HOME 7-1

Anijah Grant comes in trending upwards. Grant has averages of 8.6 points and 5.7 boards per game for Grambling State thus far this season and is ranked first on the team for total rebounds. Grant arrives off a 10-point, 9-rebound performance in the Lady Tigers’ last game against Southern.

In its most recent five games, Grambling State has encountered challenges in defending the three-pointer. During this period, opponents have been particularly accurate, shooting at a 35.5% rate from beyond the arc, which is an increase from a season-long average of 30.9%.

Mississippi Valley State | OVR 2-17 | SWAC 1-5 (12th) | AWAY 2-10

Recently, Mississippi Valley State has seen a rise in second chances. The Devilettes recorded an average of 13.6 offensive rebounds per game in their last five outings, marking an increase from their season average of 12.2.

The Devilettes have a season average of 3.7 blocks per game. They are led by Amberly Brown, who has blocked 28 shots on the year (third in the SWAC).

Key Metrics

Grambling State tends to start hot. The team averages 39.8 first half points per game, best in the SWAC (conference average is 29.3).

Mississippi Valley State averages 0.69 points per possession for the season. This ranks 11th in the SWAC (conference average is 0.84).

SWAC MEN

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State

Moore Gymnasium will be the host for an exciting HBCU clash between Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Tigers outperformed the Wildcats in their recent face-off at Moore Gymnasium in February 2023, securing a 91-64 victory.

Bethune-Cookman | OVR 8-10 | SWAC 3-2 (5th) | HOME 6-1

Jakobi Heady showed out for Bethune-Cookman with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Heady (first on team in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Tigers’ defense.

Defending the perimeter has been a struggle of late for the Wildcats. Opponents have averaged 37.1% shooting from three in Bethune-Cookman’s last five games.

Jackson State | OVR 8-10 | SWAC 4-1 (2nd) | AWAY 4-9

Jackson State does not need to be on its home court to light up the scoreboard. The Tigers maintain an impressive average of 68.7 points per away game.

Jordan O’Neal has been a leader for the Tigers this year protecting the paint. O’Neal has 30 rejections on the year (1.7 per game), ranking first out of all players in the SWAC.

Key Metrics

Bethune-Cookman tends to start hot. The team averages 36.1 first half points per game, second best in the SWAC (conference average is 31.5).

Jackson State averages 0.98 points per possession for the season. This ranks fifth in the SWAC (conference average is 0.96).

Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State

Don’t miss the action as Florida A&M and Alcorn State face off this Saturday evening in Tallahassee. The Braves emerged victorious against the Rattlers in their last meeting at Al Lawson Center in February 2023, with a final score of 67-64.

Florida A&M | OVR 3-12 | SWAC 1-4 (11th) | HOME 1-3

Shannon Grant led Florida A&M in the team’s last matchup against Mississippi Valley State, scoring 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Grant now comes into this matchup averaging 9.5 points per game on 61.0% shooting for the season.

Rim protection has posed a challenge for the Rattlers, even with a supportive crowd. They’ve averaged just 1.5 blocks per home game this season.

Alcorn State | OVR 3-15 | SWAC 2-3 (9th) | AWAY 1-14

The Braves do not let opposing crowds phase them, with an impressive 41.2% accuracy on field goal attempts on the road.

The Braves have a season average of 1.6 blocks per game. They are led by Jeremiah Kendall, who has blocked eight shots on the year (17th in the SWAC).

Key Metrics

Florida A&M has allowed (on average) 1.16 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them 10th in the conference (SWAC average is 1.08).

Alcorn State prioritizes taking care of the ball. The Braves average just 12.0 turnovers per game, which ranks as the second fewest per game in the SWAC this season (conference average is 14.1 turnovers per game).

Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M

Health & Physical Education Arena will be the host for an exciting HBCU clash between Texas Southern and Alabama A&M on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs suffered a defeat at the hands of the Tigers in their last head-to-head encounter at Bartow Arena in March 2023, with a final score of 74-61.

Texas Southern | OVR 5-12 | SWAC 3-3 (7th) | HOME 2-2

Recently, Texas Southern’s offense has benefited from extra opportunities. The Tigers averaged 10.6 second chance points in their last five games, a notable increase from their season average of 8.0.

Visiting teams have let it fly from three at Health & Physical Education Arena. Texas Southern has allowed an average of 8.5 made three-pointers per home game this season.

Alabama A&M | OVR 3-15 | SWAC 2-3 (9th) | AWAY 2-9

Alabama A&M will hope this contest marks the end of its poor three-point shooting away from home. Opposing crowds have frazzled the Bulldogs into shooting just 24.4% from distance.

Opponents have averaged 38.3% shooting from beyond the arc against Alabama A&M this season, but the Bulldogs have improved recently, only allowing 34.0% shooting on three-pointers over their last five contests.

Key Metrics

Texas Southern turns the ball over 12.1 times per game for the season. This is the third fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 14.0 turnovers per game).

Alabama A&M averages 0.94 points per possession for the season. This ranks ninth in the SWAC (conference average is 0.97).

Southern vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Baton Rouge will be the host Saturday evening as Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff go head-to-head. The Jags fell short against the Golden Lions in their most recent head-to-head Pine Bluff clash in January 2023, losing by a score of 62-55.

Southern | OVR 9-9 | SWAC 3-2 (4th) | HOME 6-0

Trips to the charity stripe have been frequent for Southern. The Jags have averaged 22.8 free throw attempts over their last five contests.

Opponents have struggled to find their three-point range when visiting the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern has limited them to an average of just 4.5 made three-pointers per home game this season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff | OVR 8-10 | SWAC 3-2 (5th) | AWAY 2-7

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s second unit has had its struggles on the road this season. The Golden Lions have averaged a mere 9.8 bench points per game in away games.

Teams have struggled scoring against Arkansas-Pine Bluff as of late. In the Golden Lions’ last five games, they’ve only allowed an average of 76.4 points per game, a significant decrease from their season average of 85.7.

Key Metrics

Southern is a great second half team. The Jags average 39.3 second half points per game, which is second best in the SWAC (conference average is 36.9).

Arkansas-Pine Bluff tends to start hot. The team averages 39.6 first half points per game, best in the SWAC (conference average is 31.2).

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State

William J. Nicks Building will be the host for an exciting HBCU clash between Prairie View A&M and Alabama State on Saturday evening. The Hornets got the better of the Panthers in the teams’ last head-to-head matchup in January 2023 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome, winning by a score of 56-55.

Prairie View A&M | OVR 7-11 | SWAC 2-3 (8th) | HOME 3-0

Charles Smith IV was on fire from deep in Prairie View A&M’s last matchup against Alcorn State. Smith IV scored 19 points on 3-of-6 shooting from three. This points to a recent upwards shooting trend. Smith IV averages 13.4 points per game and 1.3 made threes per game and ranks second on Prairie View A&M and 17th in the SWAC in three-pointers made this season.

Rim protection has posed a challenge for the Panthers, even with a supportive crowd. They’ve averaged just 1.3 blocks per home game this season.

Alabama State | OVR 7-9 | SWAC 4-1 (1st) | AWAY 2-7

Dominating the offensive glass has been a hallmark of Alabama State’s play on the road. In their away games, the Hornets are securing an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Ubong Okon has been a leader for the Hornets this year protecting the paint. Okon has 18 rejections on the year (1.1 per game), ranking third out of all players in the SWAC.

Key Metrics

Prairie View A&M plays at the third fastest pace in the SWAC. The team averages 73.7 possessions per 40 minutes (SWAC average is 71.2) and scores approximately 0.96 points per possession.

Alabama State prioritizes taking care of the ball. The Hornets average just 11.4 turnovers per game, which ranks as the fewest per game in the SWAC this season (conference average is 14.1 turnovers per game).

Grambling State vs. Mississippi Valley State

The FCH Assembly Center will be the host for an exciting HBCU clash between Grambling State and Mississippi Valley State on Saturday evening. The Delta Devils will look for a better result this time around. They lost to the Tigers in their last showdown in January 2023 at Harrison HPER Complex, with the score of that game 65-61.

Grambling State | OVR 7-11 | SWAC 4-1 (3rd) | HOME 5-1

Grambling State has gotten to the stripe more frequently in their last five outings, averaging 21.4 free throw attempts per game in that span, a marked increase from their season average of 18.4.

Rim protection has posed a challenge for the Tigers, even with a supportive crowd. They’ve averaged just 2.7 blocks per home game this season.

Mississippi Valley State | OVR 0-19 | SWAC 0-6 (12th) | AWAY 0-15

Mississippi Valley State’s second unit has had its struggles on the road this season. The Delta Devils have averaged a mere 12.9 bench points per game in away games.

The Delta Devils have improved their shot-blocking in the last five games, averaging an increased 3.2 blocks, up from their season average of 1.9.

Key Metrics

Grambling State prefers to play methodically and execute in the half-court. The Tigers play at the second slowest pace in the SWAC. They average 67.8 possessions per 40 minutes, compared to the SWAC average of 71.8.

Mississippi Valley State runs a deliberate, slow-paced offense. The team averages just 66.3 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks as the slowest in the SWAC. The Delta Devils score approximately 0.79 points per possession in their methodical offensive approach.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

