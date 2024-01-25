Ron Dickerson Jr. Named Benedict College Head Football Coach

Courtesy of Benedict College Athletics
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis and Director of Athletics Willie Washington are proud to announce the hiring of Ron Dickerson Jr. as head football coach for the Tigers.
Dickerson has a long successful history as a football coach, bringing more than 27 years of coaching experience to the Tigers.
He comes to Benedict after serving the last two seasons at the University of West Florida, helping the Argonauts to back-to-back Gulf South Conference championships, a 20-6 record, and a berth into the NCAA Division II national semifinals in 2022. He served as the UWF Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers coach last season, helping the Argos rank 17th in the nation in passing offense, and 20th in the nation in total offense. As the team’s wide receivers coach in 2022, he guided a passing attack that ranked fifth in the nation in passing yards per completion.
“Benedict College was fortunate to have had a robust pool of applicants for the Head Football Coach position,” Artis said. “After a long and thorough search, we believe Coach Dickerson is the ideal person to take Benedict College football to the next level. We welcome he and his family to Benedict and to the City of Columbia!”
“After reviewing hundreds of applicants for the head coaching position, Coach Dickerson quickly stood out as someone who could step in immediately and continue the successful ways of this program,” said Washington. “His experience at a wide variety of football levels, as well as at both HBCU and non-HBCU programs, will enhance our football program and take us to new heights. I believe his hard work ethic runs in his blood, learning from his father, who was a legendary coach.”
“I have an incredible respect for Benedict College and its commitment to excellence,” Dickerson said. “The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of HBCUs, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward. My family and I feel truly blessed and look forward to becoming a part of the Benedict community. I want to thank Director of Athletics Willie Washington and President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis for their belief in me to lead this program.”
Dickerson takes over a Benedict program that is coming off back-to-back SIAC championships and HBCU Division II national championships. The Tigers went undefeated during the regular season in 2022 and 2023 and advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs both years.
Prior to joining West Florida, Dickerson spent the 2019 season as the Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator at Jackson State. While there, he developed the weekly game plan and coached the Tigers’ wide receivers.
He worked for two seasons at Morgan State from 2017-18 where he developed the top special teams units in the MEAC and ranked in the top five nationally in blocked kicks as the Associate Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator.
Dickerson was the head coach at Gardner-Webb from 2011-12 where he compiled a 7-15 record and had 10 players earn All-Big South Conference. He then served as the Offensive Coordinator at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Ala. from 2014-17.
He coached under Houston Nutt at Mississippi for four seasons from 2007-10, developing two All-Americans and four All-SEC wide receivers. The Rebels finished second in the SEC West twice and won a pair of Cotton Bowl Classics in Jan. 2009 and 2010.
He got his start as a position coach working with running backs in six seasons at Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri State from 2002-07.
Dickerson obtained some professional coaching experience with the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2000-02, coaching running backs and special teams.
He started his coaching career under his father, Ron Dickerson, at Alabama State in 1997 as the Run Game Coordinator.
During his extensive coaching career, Dickerson has been responsible for 29 All-Conference players, seven All-Americans, and has seen 14 former players advance to the National Football League.
Ron Dickerson Jr. Playing Card Gallery
Dickerson had a strong collegiate and professional playing career as a running back and kick return specialist. Following a four-year career in football and track at Arkansas, he spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and one with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dickerson then played two years with NFL Europe, playing for the London Monarchs and Scottish Claymores, winning the NFL Europe Championship in 1996 with the Claymores.
He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Recreational Education from the University of Arkansas in 1996.
Dickerson and his wife, Kendreah, have three children: Kristen, Ashten and Keegan.