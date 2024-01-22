By

A total of four HBCU women’s basketball programs from the CIAA and SIAC are rated amongst the best in Division II basketball.



A pair of CIAA schools — Fayetteville State and Virginia State — are ranked in the D2CSC Atlantic Regional Poll despite suffering losses over the weekend.

Fayetteville State is currently tied for third with Fairmont State of the Mountain East Conference. Both teams tip off the week with records of 14-2 overall after losing 63-53 to Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte on Saturday. It was ranked second in the previous week’s poll.

Virginia State is ranked fifth in the region with a record of 15-2. It dropped from the no. 3 spot in the region after falling 70-56 to rival Virginia Union on Saturday.

There are two HBCUs in the South Region ranked as well — both of them in the SIAC. Kentucky State and Miles College are both ranked in the region. KYSU is ranked no. 7 in the region with a record of 13-2. Just behind it is Miles College with a record of 13-1. Savannah State is also receiving votes.

Four HBCU basketball teams ranked in D2 polls