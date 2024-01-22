South Carolina State completes Chennis Berry’s inagural staff

By

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State head football coach Chennis Berry has completed his coaching staff with the addition of four new members.

Go Dogs! So excited to have these outstanding men join our staff! We just got better! It’s a great day to be a Bulldog! #PaytheFEE #DIGDEEP https://t.co/Nm25mjAV5c — Chennis Berry (@coachberry77) January 21, 2024

“Go Dogs! The latest addition to our coaching staff really solidifies a top-notch coaching staff, “said Berry. “Each of these gentlemen brings a variety of different strengths to our program on and off the field.



“They have won at every level, and I could not be happier to add these men to the coaches that we already have on board.” continued Chennis Berry. “We just got better as a program. It is a great day to be a Bulldog”.



Rashard Alston will serve as the running backs coach, while Demir “DJ” Boldin will coach the wide receivers.

Alston a native of Charleston, SC showcased his skills on the field as a running back and linebacker at Newberry College from 2013 to 2017. During his time with the Wolves, the team achieved three playoff appearances, including an undefeated conference schedule and a conference championship in 2016.

He comes to South Carolina State after serving as the Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach and Director of Football Operations at Bluefield State for this past season.

Boldin, a former CFL standout and National Football League offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers joins the Bulldogs staff after previously serving as the head coach of Lake Erie College.

Other new staff includes Troy Johnson, who will serve as Berry’s assistant AD for Football/Chief of Staff, and Marcus Hicks as the Director of Video and Multimedia for the football program.



Johnson a native of Orangeburg, South Carolina previously served in the same role for the 2023 HBCU National Champion Florida A&M Rattlers for the past three years.

Meanwhile, Hicks is back for his second stint with South Carolina State as he previously served as the director of film and social media under legendary and recently retired coach Buddy Pough from 2018-2022. He joins the Bulldog football staff after a short stint as video coordinator for Towson State.

