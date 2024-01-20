Norfolk State women stunned by Howard on the road

By

Howard University snapped a five-game win streak for Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 73-60 loss at Burr Gymnasium. The Bison went into halftime with a 41-25 lead and were able to hold off the Spartans for the final 20 minutes.

Tyana Walker scored 26 points to lead the way for Howard. Walker was dangerous from three-point land, connecting on 6-of-10 attempts. Walker was not the sole contributor though. The Bison’s offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.11 points per possession on 65% shooting from the field. Three-point shooting was clearly a significant component of the offensive gameplan, as they knocked down 10-of-18 attempts from deep.

Norfolk State was led by Kierra Wheeler, who put up 21 points. The Spartans shot 23-of-59 (39%) from the field in this one, including 6-of-22 (27%) from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Norfolk State only mustered 0.88 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Howard hit a new season-high 10 threes

Norfolk State struggled on the boards with just 25 total rebounds, a season-worst

The teams combined to hit 16 threes

Howard earned a good win against a tough MEAC rival. The Bison’s next matchup is a Jan. 27 game against Morgan State at Hill Field House. Norfolk State took its first loss in conference play. The Spartans will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Jan. 22 faceoff with Mary Washington at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

