Deion Sanders, Colorado land former Jackson State DB

Deion Sanders and Colorado will soon have another former Jackson State football player joining their ranks.



Herman Smith, one of the first high school prospects to commit to Jackson State after Sanders arrived, has committed to Colorado.

The safety played last season at Idaho State after starting his career at JSU. The San Diego native was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class who committed the same day Shedeur Sanders did back in 2020.

“That was amazing,” Smith told 247Sports. “Talking to Deion Sanders and getting an offer from him was incredible and something I wasn’t expecting. I know they’re not recruiting that many kids out this way so to have a legend like him call and offer means a lot.”





Smith committed to JSU without having taken a visit.

“I’ve had some family that have gone to school there and playing at a HBCU would be pretty special. A big part of my decision is finding a school where I can grow not just as a player but a person as well and I think playing at Jackson State would definitely help me become a better man and leader.”



He spent the 2021 season as a backup, but had a solid season in 2022 with 26 tackles, one sack and one interception. He now re-join former JSU teammates Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter in the defensive backfield at Colorado as it looks to improve on last year’s 4-8 season.

