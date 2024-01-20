VIEW ALL SCORES
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, Colorado land former Jackson State DB

Colorado will be adding a former member of the 2022 Jackson State secondary, one of the first players to commit to Deion Sanders.
Posted on

Deion Sanders and Colorado will soon have another former Jackson State football player joining their ranks.

Herman Smith, one of the first high school prospects to commit to Jackson State after Sanders arrived, has committed to Colorado. 

The safety played last season at Idaho State after starting his career at JSU. The San Diego native was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class who committed the same day Shedeur Sanders did back in 2020. 

“That was amazing,” Smith told 247Sports. “Talking to Deion Sanders and getting an offer from him was incredible and something I wasn’t expecting. I know they’re not recruiting that many kids out this way so to have a legend like him call and offer means a lot.”

Jackson State, Herman Smith


Smith committed to JSU without having taken a visit. 

“I’ve had some family that have gone to school there and playing at a HBCU would be pretty special. A big part of my decision is finding a school where I can grow not just as a player but a person as well and I think playing at Jackson State would definitely help me become a better man and leader.”

He spent the 2021 season as a backup, but had a solid season in 2022 with 26 tackles, one sack and one interception. He now re-join former JSU teammates Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter in the defensive backfield at Colorado as it looks to improve on last year’s 4-8 season. 

Deion Sanders, Colorado land former Jackson State DB
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

92
FAMU

FAMU bowler claims she was kicked off team over studying
813
2024 Football

Op-Ed: FAMU President’s athletics legacy hinges on AD decision
26
Howard University

Norfolk State women stunned by Howard on the road
229
MEAC

Norfolk State men travel to Howard for big MEAC matchup
251
2023-2024 Basketball

North Carolina A&T gets huge game from Glasper to beat Northeastern
To Top
X

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!