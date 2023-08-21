VIEW ALL SCORES
MEAC

New Orleans Saints finding use for SC State rookie Shaq Davis

The New Orleans Saints got Shaq Davis the ball several times, including a big connection with Jameis Winston.
Posted on

The New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers managed to get their game in despite bad weather and Saints rookie Shaq Davis made the most of his time.

The former South Carolina State wide receiver had a solid game in the Saints second preseason contest, catching three passes for 61 yards — including a 42 yard reception from Jameis Winston.

Davis now has five receptions for 80 yards through two preseason games with the Saints. That has been a solid performance given the fact that Davis spent part of this summer on the non-football injury list. 

Shaq Davis, New Orleans Saints
Former South Carolina State receiver Shaq Davis is looking to latch on with the New Orleans Saints.

Sitting at 6’5 and 180 pounds, Shaq Davis played three seasons with South Carolina State. The wide receiver scooped 128 passes for 2,407 total yards during his college career, averaging 20.6 yards each catch. All together Davis hauled in 29 career touchdowns.

During the 2022 Celebration Bowl against Jackson State, Davis stepped up and hit three touchdowns to carry South Carolina State to the crown and upsetting the Tigers. He followed that up by scoring nine touchdowns on 45 passes for 934 yards in 2022. 

He signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and he will look to stick there or elsewhere when the final cuts take place.

