Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders walk the Louis Vuitton runway

It turns out that Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders aren’t just a part of the Louis Vuitton runway luggage that Deion Sanders brought in from Jackson State.
The two Colorado football players got a chance to walk in the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter collection show presented by Pharrell Williams.
Shilo Sanders walked the runway with an orange, brown, and grey camouflage bomber jacket. He wore a button-up shirt to go with dark brown pants. Shedeur Sanders rocked a green long-sleeve shirt with an orange vest and camouflage pants. The accessory was a natural leather cross-body bag for the Colorado quarterback.
Not only did Shilo and Shedeur walk the runway — they also got to chop it up with celebrities. Rap artist Quavo had some constructive criticism for the two brothers.
” Yall boys needs to tighten up!” Quavo told them on a video posted by Deion Sanders Jr. on his Well Off Media channel. “Yall had too much Motion, they couldn’t handle the motion.”
Quavo also told Shilo that while he’s landing hits on defense, he also needs to tighten up in coverage.
“They don’t throw it,” Shilo said. “I gave up 160 yards the whole season.”
Quavo revealed that he talks to Colorado defensive back/wide reciever Travis Hunter frequently.