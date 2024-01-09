VIEW ALL SCORES
FAMU closes main campus due to inclement weather

The main campus of Florida A&M will be closed as of 8:00PM Monday. Inclement weather could bring close to hurricane weather to the campus.
Florida is known for its hurricanes.  The southern-most state in the U.S is preparing for a possible severe weather occurrence that is forecasted to strike the “Big Bend” area.  The Big Bend is the nickname give to the area where the state transitions from a North-South direction to the East-West direction.  The area covers Gainesville to Marianna.  It is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico.

A squall line could come through North Florida and South Georgia with winds up to 70-mph, just below hurricane level.  While hurricane season for 2024 is officially June 1 thru Nov.30, it is not uncommon to have cyclonic activity outside of that window. With a category 1 hurricane clocking in at 75 mph, it could represent conditions consistent with a hurricane.

Florida A&M has announced the closing of the main campus in Tallahassee as of 8:00PM Monday evening.  Leon County School Board Superintendent Rocky Hanna has announced the closure of all county public schools for safety precautions.  Surrounding counties have also cancelled classes as well as the 2nd Judicial Circuit of the Court.

https://www.spc.noaa.gov/products/outlook/day1otlk.html

Most of the severe weather is expected overnight, and it will last through the morning until about 10:00AM EST.

