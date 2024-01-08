Delaware, Delaware State adjusts upcoming football series

Courtesy of Delaware Athletics
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware, in partnership with Delaware State University, has agreed to an adjustment in the upcoming football series between the two in-state programs. With the transition to Conference USA, the Blue Hens will kick off their inaugural FBS season in 2025 against the Hornets on Thursday, August 28 at Delaware Stadium. This game will replace the 2024 game that was scheduled to be played in Dover.
“We are excited to continue our relationship with Delaware State,” Director of Athletics, Community, and Campus Recreation Chrissi Rawak said. “As we make this transition to FBS football, I’m grateful we can maintain our strong and important rivalry for the 302. Our regular competitions in any sport is a great way to bring the whole state together to support its two Division I programs.”
As an FBS program, the Blue Hens will have the opportunity to play a maximum of one FCS opponent each season. The Hornets, as the First State’s other Division I program, will continue to be an opponent at Delaware Stadium in future years.
“As we continue to rebuild our football program, we welcome the opportunity to maintain the Route One Rivalry as it represents our shared vision for the future of Division I athletics in the State of Delaware,” said Delaware State Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson.
Delaware and Delaware State share a long history on the playing field across all sports. Over the past five years, the two schools have met 20 times in head-to-head competitions in an ongoing in-state series known as the Route One Rivalry. On the gridiron, the Blue Hens have won all 11 meetings against the Hornets, including the most recent matchup in 2022.
The relationship between the two universities extends far beyond athletics, sharing in numerous academic, research, and community engagement partnerships that serve the state of Delaware.
The Blue Hens wrapped up the 2023 season with a 9-4 overall record and a 6-2 mark in CAA play, advancing to the second round of the FCS Championship for the second straight season. The nine wins were the most since the 2010 season and it is the first time UD has had consecutive eight-win campaigns since 2003-04. Delaware’s offense scored at least 40 points in five games this year and surpassed 500 total yards on four occasions.
Delaware will officially join Conference USA on July 1, 2025, as a full-league member. As they begin the two-year transition process, the Blue Hens will play an FCS schedule in 2024 that will be announced later this week. Deposits for the 2024 season ticket packages are available now.