FAMU transfers reassure commitment amidst Simmons departure

FAMU can breathe a sigh of relief as they have received reassurance from three transfer players that they’ll remain committed to Rattler Nation despite Willie Simmons resigning to become an assistant coach at Duke.
A’Ceon Cobb, Montra Edwards and Amari Johnson have announced via social media that they’re still committed to playing for FAMU next year. The trio remains locked in for the Rattlers after two Florida State transfers announced their de-commitment from the program after Simmons officially resigned on Monday.
Cobb committed to FAMU last month with his teammate Daniel Richardson, after starting their college careers at Florida Atlantic in 2022. He does not have any recorded stats for FAU, but he is a former three-star prospect.
Edwards arrives at FAMU after spending two years at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi. In nine games this season, Edwards made 27 total tackles and four sacks. Before transferring to Co-Lin, Edwards began his college career at Missouri where he saw limited playing time as a three-star defensive lineman.
Johnson will finish his career at FAMU as a graduate transfer from UCF. Johnson played his entire career at UCF but only played in three games this season. He did not play during the 2022 season after suffering a leg injury in fall camp. In 2021, he caught 23 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.
FAMU will continue to build their next recruiting class as they find their next coach. With the reassurance from Cobb, Edwards, and Johnson, they have a solid foundation. They join Sage Ennis, Daniel Richardson, Jaylen Smith, Demorie Tate, and Daveon Walker to make up their 2024 transfer class.