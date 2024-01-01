Willie Simmons reportedly ready to join Duke University staff

By

After days of speculation the departure of Willie Simmons from Florida A&M University to Duke University is reportedly close to being official.



Multiple media outlets are reporting that Simmons is expected to take the running back coach job at Duke under Manny Diaz.



The former Clemson University quarterback came to FAMU in 2018 after three seasons as head coach at Prairie View A&M. He led PVAMU to a 21-11 record in three seasons, including an 8-2 record in his first season as a head coach.





Simmons then took on the task of resurrecting a fallen FAMU program from the rocks. He went 6-5 his first season in 2018, then broke through with a 9-2 record. FAMU was ineligible for postseason that season, costing it a MEAC title and a shot at a Celebration Bowl. FAMU made the move to the SWAC during the pandemic and went 9-3 its first season in the league, dropping just one conference game to eventual SWAC champion Jackson State, and making the FCS playoffs. The 2022 season saw FAMU go 9-2, with its lone SWAC and FCS loss coming to Jackson State.





Florida A&M entered the 2023 season predicted to win the SWAC East — which it did and THEN some. FAMU went 11–0 in the regular season before taking care of Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game. He then led FAMU to a 30-26 win in the Celebration Bowl.

This isn’t the first time Willie Simmons has garnered interest from the FBS level since he arrived in Tallahassee. Simmons previously had an offer from the University of South Carolina as a running backs coach in 2021. He didn’t take the job then, instead coming to an agreement to stay on as head coach. This time, however, it appears that the Willie Simmons Era has come to a close as he joins Duke University.

