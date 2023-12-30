VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

FAMU alumni answer call to try to keep Willie Simmons

FAMU alumni have answered the emergency call of VP Tiffani-Dawn Sykes for a compensation package to keep Willie Simmons in town.
Posted on

FAMU officials have sounded the alarm to try to keep Willie Simmons in Tallahassee and its supporters are answering the call.

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Florida A&M’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, asked the FAMU National Alumni Association to commit $25k to assist in the compensation of its football coaches on Friday. That came on the heels of the news that Simmons had an offer to become running backs coach at Duke University under Manny Diaz.

The National Alumni Association held an emergency meeting on Friday, informing its constituents of Sykes’ request. Saturday the NAA gave the following update on how much was raised to help keep things together. 

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, FAMU President Larry Robinson and VP Tiffani-Dawn Sykes.

“During yesterday’s emergency board meeting, the NAA shared that we needed to raise $25,000 to assist in football coaches’ compensation,” the account tweeted.

“Because of YOU, the FAMU NAA has raised an estimated $66,047.73 in 16.5 hours!”

Simmons has been mulling the offer over the past few days, alerting the players and coaches of it. He has a 66-24 record as a head football coach, first at Prairie View A&M for three seasons while spending the last five seasons at Florida A&M. 

FAMU alumni answer call to try to keep Willie Simmons
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

743
SWAC

Texas Southern University coaching search (possibly) near end
1.2K
2023 Football

JCSU, Ft. Valley QB Tyrell Jackson announces medical retirement
1.1K
SWAC

Texas Southern University board fails to hire head coach (again)
1.2K
FAMU

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons mulling offer
671
CIAA

What does it mean when an HBCU loses accreditation?
To Top
X