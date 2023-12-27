VIEW ALL SCORES
Raymond Woodie
Bethune-Cookman

Florida State, Cal transfer joins father at Bethune-Cookman

Former Florida State, Cal defensive back Raymond Woodie III is ready to join his father at Bethune-Cookman.
Posted on

Former Florida State and California defensive back Raymond Woodie III is headed to Bethune-Cookman University to finish his college career.

Woodie has committed to B-CU, where his father — Raymond Woodie Jr. — is the head coach.

Woodie was a two-way star in high school, playing at three different schools — first in Tampa, then a year-long stop in Oregon before returning to the Sunshine State at Florida State University high school in Tallahassee. Throughout his career he played both quarterback and receiver as well as defensive back. He was ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2019 class by ESPN and Rivals. Louisville, Stanford and Ole Miss were a few of the schools pursuing Woodie.

He started his career at Florida State, recording 34 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss (-9 yards), 1.5 sacks (-5 yards), one pass breakup, one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 19 games. His father was linebackers coach when he arrived in 2019 before moving on to Florida Atlantic with Willie Taggart. Woodie hit the transfer portal after the 2020 season and landed at Cal.

Three seasons at Cal resulted in 23 tackles and one fumble recovery. He will now take his talents back to Florida to join his father at Bethune-Cookman as a graduate transfer. 

Florida State, Cal transfer joins father at Bethune-Cookman
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Saint Augustine's University, Howard Feggins Saint Augustine's University, Howard Feggins
122
CIAA

HBCU being sued by recently fired football coach
51
North Carolina A&T

Virginia Tech RB, NC A&T transfer Tuten goes off in Military Bowl
359
2023-2024 Basketball

Jackson State WBB to square up against top 5 Texas Longhorns
211
2023-2024 Basketball

Landon Glasper wins first CAA Player of the Week for NC A&T MBB
174
Jackson State

Jackson State football loses former four-star reciever to portal
To Top
X