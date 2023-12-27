By

Former Florida State and California defensive back Raymond Woodie III is headed to Bethune-Cookman University to finish his college career.



Woodie has committed to B-CU, where his father — Raymond Woodie Jr. — is the head coach.



Woodie was a two-way star in high school, playing at three different schools — first in Tampa, then a year-long stop in Oregon before returning to the Sunshine State at Florida State University high school in Tallahassee. Throughout his career he played both quarterback and receiver as well as defensive back. He was ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2019 class by ESPN and Rivals. Louisville, Stanford and Ole Miss were a few of the schools pursuing Woodie.

He started his career at Florida State, recording 34 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss (-9 yards), 1.5 sacks (-5 yards), one pass breakup, one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 19 games. His father was linebackers coach when he arrived in 2019 before moving on to Florida Atlantic with Willie Taggart. Woodie hit the transfer portal after the 2020 season and landed at Cal.



Three seasons at Cal resulted in 23 tackles and one fumble recovery. He will now take his talents back to Florida to join his father at Bethune-Cookman as a graduate transfer.

Florida State, Cal transfer joins father at Bethune-Cookman