South Carolina football lands former SC State stud RB

Former South Carolina State running back Jawarn Howell is heading to the SEC to play for the South Carolina football.



Howell’s commitment comes less than two weeks after he hit the transfer portal following a big-time freshman season.



The Mooresville, NC native reported an offer from South Carolina on Dec. 7. It was one of several Power Five schools that offered him after he hit the portal.

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Howell tweeted on Dec.1. “I would like to thank SC STATE for allowing me to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my coaching staff, fanbase and teammates @SCState_Fb for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.”

Jawarn Howell led the MEAC in rushing with 808 yards (80.9 ypg) on 102 carries, and 7 TDs. He also recorded ten receptions for 149 yards, 2 TDs in nine games. He was named the FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week following a 283-yard rushing performance on 27 carries and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Howard. In addition to the national honors, Howell earned MEAC Rookie of the Week honors for four straight weeks.



South Carolina football just picked up a good one that would have been a nice building block for Chennis Berry if he had stuck around. But the transfer portal giveth and taketh.

