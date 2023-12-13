By

Texas Southern University is close to bringing in a SWAC legend to take over its chronically underachieving football program.



HBCU Sports, citing multiple sources, is reporting that long-time Alcorn State University head football coach Fred McNair is expected to be named head football coach at TSU. The deal is pending approval by the Texas Southern University Board of Trustees.



McNair would replace Clarence McKinney, who was let go after it was decided his contract would not be renewed following the 2023 season.

It would be a huge loss for Alcorn State. McNair came to the program in the late 1980s as a star wide reciever-turned-quarterback with the nickname “Air McNair.” His younger brother, Steve McNair, famously took on the mantle a few years later, writing a legendary college career of his own before being drafted by the Houston Oilers.



Fred McNair served as quarterbacks coach for three seasons under Jay Hopson before taking over the head coaching position before the 2016 season. He led Alcorn State to SWAC East titles in each of his first four seasons, and SWAC titles in 2018 and 2019.

McNair’s career mark stands at 48-33, with a 37-13 mark in SWAC play. Texas Southern has not had a winning season in over a decade.

Texas Southern University expected to hire Fred McNair