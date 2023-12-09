VIEW ALL SCORES
Grambling State University coaching search ongoing

Grambling State puts together a search committee as it is now past the 7-10 day mark it set after firing Hue Jackson.
GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott has revealed the members of the search committee tasked with finding the next head coach of the Grambling State University football program. 

This group has been responsible for the review of applications, candidate interviews, and the recommendation of finalists for the football coaching vacancy. The finalists will ultimately be interviewed, and the selected candidate will be submitted by Dr. Scott to GSU President Richard J. Gallot.



“The search committee is currently working very diligently to assist in determining the next leader for our G-Men,” said Dr. Scott. “This committee has been hard at work vetting the candidates and we are confident that we will find the right person the guide our program in the coming days. Here at Grambling State the bar is high, and it’s our responsibility to meet and exceed every expectation set forth by our alumni, fans and supporters.”

The Grambling State University Head Football Coach Search Committee is made up of the following members:

  • Dr. Bobby Burkes, Faculty Athletic Representative 
  • Myles Crawley, GSU Football Student-Athlete/Offensive Representative
  • Javon Carter, GSU Football Student-Athlete/Defensive Representative 
  • Coach Nakeya Hall, Head Softball Coach
  • Edwin Mason, Alumni Representative
  • Dr. Rudolph Ellis, Vice President for Student Affairs
  • Randy Hymes, Football Alumni Representative

Special Advisors to the Committee:

  • Doug Williams
  • James “Shack” Harris 

Information regarding the Grambling State University vacancy can be found on https://therscfirm.com/head-football-coach-grambling-state-university/

