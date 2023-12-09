North Carolina Central loses former Player of The Year to portal

By

North Carolina Central is about to say goodbye to another playmaker as FCS All-American Khalil Baker is hitting the transfer portal.



Baker made his announcement via social media on Saturday.

Baker’s best season came as a junior in 2022. He ranked second in the MEAC with four interceptions, including a touchdown return in a road win over nationally-ranked New Hampshire in September, and placed fifth in the conference in passes defended with nine. He had 61 tackles, including ten in the Celebration Bowl as he was selected the game’s most valuable defensive player.

Baker was also recipient of the inaugural Aeneas Williams Award winner, presented to the nation’s best defensive back in HBCU Division I college football on behalf of the award’s namesake, Aeneas Williams, and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame as well as the MEAC Defensive Player of The Year.

The 2023 season wasn’t quite as spectacular for Baker as he recorded 34 tackles and picked off one pass on the season for NCCU, which went 9-3 on the season.

Baker is the latest key player to hit the transfer portal from North Carolina Central. His announcement comes on the heels of the one made by Devin Smith, NCCU’s top wide receiver.

