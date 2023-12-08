Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to graduate from Tennessee State

Former Tennessee State University star Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie made a living picking off passes in the NFL. Saturday he will pick up something he has been waiting a long time to get his hands on — a college degree.
Rodgers-Cromartie is set to get his degree in interdisciplinary studies from Tennessee State University, according to an instagram post by the school.
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie played at TSU from 2004-07 and was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection. DRC was named an FCS All-American after his senior season and was the 16th player selected of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Rodgers-Cromartie played for six different teams over his 12 seasons in the NFL before sitting out the 2020 campaign. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to the 2016 All-Pro Second Team. Rodgers-Cromartie was also a member of the Cardinals Super Bowl XLIII team that fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-23. He was also a member of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks. He most recently played in the A7FL with Tampa Bay.
He also spent a stint as an assistant coach in 2021 at Tennessee State University under former head coach Rod Reed.