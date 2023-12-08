VIEW ALL SCORES
Pro Football

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to graduate from Tennessee State

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is set to receive his college degree at Tennessee State University.
Posted on

Former Tennessee State University star Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie made a living picking off passes in the NFL. Saturday he will pick up something he has been waiting a long time to get his hands on — a college degree. 

Rodgers-Cromartie is set to get his degree in interdisciplinary studies from Tennessee State University, according to an instagram post by the school. 

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Tennessee State University

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie played at TSU from 2004-07 and was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection. DRC was named an FCS All-American after his senior season and was the 16th player selected of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. 

Rodgers-Cromartie played for six different teams over his 12 seasons in the NFL before sitting out the 2020 campaign. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to the 2016 All-Pro Second Team. Rodgers-Cromartie was also a member of the Cardinals Super Bowl XLIII team that fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-23. He was also a member of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks. He most recently played in the A7FL with Tampa Bay.

He also spent a stint as an assistant coach in 2021 at Tennessee State University under former head coach Rod Reed. 

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to graduate from Tennessee State
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Vince Dancy Vince Dancy
1.4K
2023 Football

Vincent Dancy gets promotion at Colorado under Deion Sanders
165
MEAC

North Carolina Central losing top receiver to portal
333
2023-2024 Basketball

FAMU holds off Presbyterian for first win of the season
925
2023-2024 Basketball

Dawn Staley continues to give HBCU WBB big game atmosphere
644
2023-2024 Basketball

HBCU basketball racking up wins over Power 5 schools
To Top
X