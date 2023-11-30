Food Lion, CIAA agree to tournament naming rights deal

By

Charlotte, NC (November 30, 2023) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, comprised of 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, announces a three-year expanded sponsorship agreement with Food Lion to become the title sponsor of the CIAA Basketball Tournament. It marks the most significant conference naming partnership in CIAA history. The company is an omnichannel grocery retailer located in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, where all 13 CIAA member schools are located. In 2024, the company will celebrate its 30-year partnership with the CIAA. The new sponsorship reflects Food Lion’s deep commitment to nourishing families and setting them up for success in life with investments supporting students and CIAA athletes.

“The CIAA and Food Lion have a partnership that has created meaningful and visible impact for 30 years,” exclaimed Jacqie McWilliams, CIAA Commissioner.?“I could not be prouder of the Food Lion leadership’s commitment to extend their investment even more into our member institutions, students and community. What is most exciting is that the naming of the CIAA basketball tournament will be ‘Food Lion.’ This is an example of another dream that has become a reality with a CIAA sponsor and another opportunity to work with a true MVP.”?

Fayetteville State players celebrate 2022 CIAA championship win.

The naming rights deal is effective immediately and will continue through June 30, 2026. The first tournament under the expanded agreement will be the Food Lion CIAA Basketball Tournament, Feb. 26 – March 3 in Baltimore, MD, at CFG Bank Arena. The event will broadcast on ESPN platforms for the third consecutive year.



“Food Lion is honored to be named title sponsor of the basketball tournament and to continue working with the CIAA to have an everlasting impact on students and student athletes,” shared LaTonya King, Director, Diversity, Equity & inclusion, Organizational Development and Talent Acquisition, Food Lion. “Our work together enables us to nourish students not just during their academic careers, but in their lives. The deep connections we have made in our CIAA communities are a testimony to the impact of our collaboration. We look forward to an exciting season both on and off the court.”



Since the partnership began 30 years ago, the company has donated more than $7.5 million in scholarships to CIAA schools. Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, has provided funding for campus food pantries with grants totaling more than $200,000, helping stock food pantries and nutrition lounges at the schools and in the communities.



– Release courtesy CIAA

