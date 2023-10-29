Jackson State University kicker breaks D1 HBCU barrier

By

Jackson State University freshman Leilani Armenta kicked her way into the record books on Saturday.



Armenta became the first woman to score in a Division I HBCU game on Saturday when she kicked three extra points in the team’s 40-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.





Her score comes roughly a month after she made her debut against Bethune-Cookman. She kicked off for Jackson State University in that Sept. 23 game, but did not score a point.

“We did not know it was going to happen and we are super excited,” Leilani’s mother, Brandy Armenta, said. “We all started yelling because we had no idea. My daughter had no idea she would be kicking in the game today. We are beyond ecstatic.”

Some reports, including ESPN’s, reported Armenta as the first woman to score in an HBCU game. However, Shaw University kicker India Pulphus hit an extra point in a game against Virginia State on Sept. 30.

“For me, well at the time, obviously, I know, ok I’ll be making history, but that wasn’t the main focus. Obviously, the main focus was to make it because it would have been pretty embarrassing if I didn’t,” Pulphus told the media after her kick.

“When I was going on the field, it was really just lock in and just do what I do at practice and make sure I get my head down, you know, all the fundamentals so that I could make it.”

Congrats to both Leilani Armenta and India Pulphus for breaking barriers in the HBCU world and beyond.

